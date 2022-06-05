Residents demo against Sakhipir police patronising open sale of drugs

HYDERABAD: Residents of Sakhipir colony held a protest demonstration in front of the press club here Sunday against the open sale of drugs and Sakhipir police patronizing illegal sale of drugs being sold in open.

They alleged that the SHO of the area instead of action to stop the sale of illegal drugs was torturing those who were raising voices against the illicit business of drugs.

They alleged that recently SHO Ghulam Hyder Shahani tortured a citizen Shafiq Khokhar at the police station under the excuse of theft of stealing a mobile set.

They said they had given an application to SSP Hyderabad but he failed to take action against SHO.

They said they would file a complaint against SHO in Sindh High Court on Monday.

They demanded from DIG and SSP Hyderabad to take action against SHO Sakhipir police station.

