AJK delegation headed by VC Dr. Kaleem Abbasi arrives in Turkey to attend USAK University conference

ISTANBUL: An international staff week with the title “Reconnection in the new era” planned under Erasmus+ staff mobility program by USAK University has begun in the Usak city of Turkey. The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) has also been invited to attend the 3rd international staff week. The participants will be taking part in certain activities planned by Usak University, Turkey.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi, The Vice-Chancellor University of AJK, and Dr. Muhammad Naeem Ahmed, Director ORIC, are taking part in USAK University’s international week-III from June 5 to June 10, 2022.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi briefed the participants and different delegates agreed to carry out joint academic and research ventures with the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

During his meeting and interaction with Turkish academia, Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi highly appreciated the role of the Turkish government in accommodating bilateral academic programs in order to facilitate students from AJK in pursuing their higher education in Turkish universities.

He said that more than 32 students from Azad Jammu and Kashmir have been awarded scholarships for Ph.D. and undergraduate programs to acquire education in different universities in Turkey.

He said UAJK has attained a decent number of international and national linkages with reputed higher education institutions in different parts of the world. However, he said we cannot forget the goodwill gesture of the Turkish government for offering scholarships to our students. He expressed his hope that educational cooperation between the University of AJK and Turkish universities will further flourish.

Different delegates from Ukraine, Poland, Romania, Pakistan, Iran, North Macedonia, Tunisia, Georgia, Hungry, Uzbekistan, Bulgaria, Chile, Algeria, Malaysia, and Argentina are also participating in the USAK University International staff week moot.

From Pakistan Rector, COMSATS University Islamabad Prof Dr. Muhammad Tabbasum Afzal, Rector University of Lahore, Prof Dr. Muhammad Ashraf, and Delegates from Islamic International University, University of the Punjab Lahore, Government College University Lahore, Forman College University, Lahore and Ripah International University Islamabad are also participating in the conference.

