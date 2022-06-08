Lahore Crowned Winner of the PUBG Mobile realme Gaming Championship 2022

In a clash between Lahore and Karachi, 16 teams battled it out for the ultimate PUBG Mobile glory earning them prizes worth PKR 350,000/- along with realme 9 Pro+ and realme C35

realme gave hundreds of students from universities around the country a chance to prove their skills and get a shot at an unbelievable grand prize of up to PKR 200,000/- and tons of realme products. The PUBG Mobile realme Gaming Championship 2022drew to a close after visiting Karachi and Lahore to find their sixteen PUBG Champions. Two titans from every university demonstrated their expertise in the field, taking down all the competition from their institutions one by one to claim their Chicken Dinners.

The teams have been preparing non-stop, going over strategies, and practicing formations, although for a lot of the youth in Pakistan the game of PUBG runs in their blood. With over 500 Million downloads on the Google Play Store and a daily user count of 30 million in Pakistan, the free battle-royale shooter has quickly become the face of e-sports in the country. The Grand Finale of the PUBG Mobile realme Gaming Championship took place virtually this past Sunday, June 05, 2022 and was streamed live on realme’s official Facebook and YouTube pages where the winners were finally revealed to the public.

The gameplay during the various rounds was extremely tight. Teams played with a fire in their eyes and a determination to take the trophy home and make their university proud. The intercity rivalry was also intense with viewers tuning in to the infectious spirit displayed by the clashing teams. In the end,Team H2e from the University of Central Punjab (UCP) proved their mettle and snatched the PUBG Mobile realme Gaming Championship 2022 trophy out of everyone else’s reach, earning the mindboggling grand prize of PKR 200,000/- and four brand new realme 9 Pro+.

Trailing behind them in second place was Team Bablu from FAST Karachi, taking home a whopping PKR 100,000/- as well as two realme C35. Rounding off the Top 03 was team The Poor Four from FAST Karachi, going home with a large sum of PKR 50,000/- as well as one realme C35. This was a historic event for the growing e-sports community in Pakistan as there are few events of this nature that take place in the country and the e-sports community is striving to see the level of adoration that mainstream sports receive.

The PUBG Mobile realme Gaming Championship 2022 ignited a fire in universities across Pakistan. Students from around the country were eagerly waiting to find out if the competition would be making a stop at their university. realme understands the passion of today’s youth which include gaming, music, technology and social interaction. These aspects were amalgamated by realme to create the ultimate youth attraction– the PUBG Mobile realme Gaming Championship 2022.

realme has a host of products that are well-suited to enthusiastic gamers including the recent realme 9 Pro+. With its powerful MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G chipset, 90Hz Super AMOLED display, and Vapor Cooling Chamber System, the realme 9 Pro+ is rightly equipped to handle the load of strenuous gaming. realme is not resting on its laurels after such a successful event. There are more exciting events and releases planned in the pipeline from realme in the latter half of the year so fans should stay tuned!

MORE FROM THIS SECTION