Hindu leaders condemn Indian BJP’s blasphemy

HYDERABAD: Hindu leaders of Pooj Hindu Sochi Panchayat have condemned extremist Bharti Janta Party’s (the ruling party in India) blasphemy.

Addressing a news conference at the press club here the leaders of the Hindu Community of Sindh including Ramesh Kumar Rathor, president of the Hindu Sochi community Hyderabad, Dr. Amrishi Thakur, Dagaram Bheel, Rana Pardeep Kumar, Raja Mahawir, Shamlal Walmiki, and others have condemned the blasphemic remarks against Prophet Muhammad (PBOH) hurting the sentiments of millions of Muslims world over including Pakistani Muslims adding that the Hindu community of Pakistan was with Pakistani Muslim brothers in condemning Indian Prime Minister Modi and his party BJP.

They said India has proved to be a fascist country of ill-treatment with minority communities of India including Muslims, Kashmiris, and Dalits. They said peace in South East Asian region has sustained great loss due to the fascist and extremist policies of India. They also said India has proved as the center of conspiracy against peace. Meanwhile a Hindu member of the National Assembly and patron chief of the Pakistan Hindu Council Dr. Ramesh Kumar has also condemned the Indian ruling party BJP for its sarcastic and blasphemy remarks. He said Pakistani Hindus were standing with our Muslim brothers.

