Alibaba Launches Netpreneur Training Program in Pakistan

Applications will be open to businesses keen on accelerating digital transformation efforts

KARACHI: Alibaba Global Initiatives (AGI), a training arm of Alibaba Group, is set to launch its Alibaba Netpreneur Training Program today in Pakistan with support from Daraz, a leading e-commerce platform across South Asia and a business of Alibaba Group, as well as the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan. The four-week program will include a series of online courses and workshops to support local entrepreneurs in harnessing digital technology to grow their businesses.

The Netpreneur Training Program is designed to equip entrepreneurs and business leaders across different sectors with tangible and actionable steps they can take to advance in the digital economy. To date, AGI has trained close to 1,600 entrepreneurs around the world through this program.

Building on the success of the previous editions of this program, the curriculum this time will delve into the latest trends and practices shaping China’s digital economy, and discuss approaches and frameworks for building a successful and innovative business in today’s digital world. Classes will be conducted online in English by certified Alibaba trainers and business leaders who have had experience leading their own digital businesses to success.

“The opportunities for digital development in Pakistan are bright. As the second largest e-commerce market in South Asia, Pakistan has immense growth potential. We are keen to help SMEs gain a digital edge and support business leaders with the essential knowledge and skills to succeed in the digital economy,” said Dan Liu, Senior Advisor at Alibaba Global Initiatives.

Participants who complete the program will receive an e-certificate and will be eligible to join the AGI entrepreneur community. The community is enriched with a diverse mix of passionate and successful like-minded entrepreneurs and provides unmatched opportunities to network, collaborate and learn.

Applications for this program are open until July 1. For more information on the enrollment criteria, the full program details and how to register, please visit:

https://agi.alibaba.com/pk_alibaba_netpreneur_training

MORE FROM THIS SECTION