Zscaler Launches Posture Control Solution to Remediate Hidden Security Risks Across Cloud-Native Application Environments

New, Purpose-Built Solution Advances Cloud-Native Application Security and Enables DevOps Teams to Contextualize and Remediate High Priority Risks Across the Cloud Application Lifecycle

SINGAPORE / NEW DELHI, INDIA – Media OutReach – 24 June 2022 – Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced its new Posture Control™ solution, designed to give organizations unified Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) functionality tailor-made to secure cloud workloads. Integrated into the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange ™, the Posture Control solution enables DevOps and security teams to efficiently prioritize and remediate risks in cloud-native applications earlier in the development lifecycle. The completely agentless solution correlates and prioritizes risks, such as unpatched vulnerabilities in containers and VMs, excessive entitlements and permissions, and cloud service misconfigurations.“The cybersecurity landscape continues to evolve as more applications reside across multi-cloud footprints, making it more difficult than ever for security, IT, and DevOps teams to keep up with new types of attacks and efficiently prioritize and then remediate cloud risks,” said Amit Sinha, President, Zscaler. “Unlike point cloud security tools, which lack context and overburden operators with alerts while missing the full picture, Zscaler’s new Posture Control solution correlates signals across several cloud security disciplines to identify and prioritize real risk drivers and high priority security incidents. Also, by extending security directly into developer workflows, infosec teams can collaborate more effectively with DevOps teams to proactively secure applications earlier in the development lifecycle.”Today, most enterprises are forced to implement and manage dozens of point security tools to achieve complete security coverage. These tools operate in silos and are not integrated, leading to visibility challenges, security gaps, and friction among cross-functional teams. However, due to the dynamic nature of the cloud, security risks are made up of a combination of several complex issues that are interconnected across multiple layers. To address them, security teams need a consolidated platform that prioritizes risk across all their cloud environments.To meet the scale and speed required for cloud-native application development, organizations need a unified approach that envelops the entire Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery (CI/CD) lifecycle, integrating seamlessly with developer and DevOps workflows. They also need a simplified architecture that correlates issues across multi-cloud environments to better identify high priority security risks and deliver remediation via each stakeholder’s preferred workflows earlier in the development process.“As organizations increasingly move their applications to the cloud, security teams struggle to keep up with cloud-native development because multiple siloed tools create too many alerts that are difficult to manage and prioritize,” said Melinda Marks, Senior Analyst, Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG). “With its integrated approach, Zscaler’s Posture Control solution can help security and DevOps teams better identify, prioritize, and remediate risks. With solutions like this, organizations can focus on the top issues to greatly reduce their overall risk.”Zscaler’s new Posture Control solution builds on the security capabilities of Zscaler’s proven Workload Communications solution, which is designed to secure cloud applications at runtime. Integrated with the Zscaler for Workloads service, the Posture Control solution and Workload Communications are combined to unify development and runtime security of cloud-native and VM-based applications running on any service in any cloud. The Posture Control solution delivers comprehensive coverage of all cloud environments in a singular view and a unified data model to enable security, IT, and DevOps teams to secure cloud apps without disrupting the development processes. Following are key features of the Posture Control solution:For more details about Zscaler’s Posture Control solution, please see here

About Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SSE-based Zero Trust Exchange is the world’s largest in-line cloud security platform.



