Kuhlmann International Introduces Affiliate Architects Program

Affiliate Architects and Interior Designers Wanted as Partners

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 28 June 2022 – Leading German modular interior builder Kuhlmann International has launched the Kuhlmann Affiliate Architects Program to provide primary bespoke services and products to architects and interior designers to facilitate the implementation of their creative design solutions. A leading European bespoke modular interior builder specializing in total home design solutions since 1923, Kuhlmann International is represented by TMB Pte Ltd in Singapore, which opened the first Kuhlmann Experience Centre in November 2021.As interior carpentry and modular construction specialists, Kuhlmann International works closely together with architects and interior designers in developing their creative designs and bringing them to execution through a comprehensive array of integrated solutions based on Kuhlmann products.The Kuhlman Experience Centre offers over 800 IP designs of interior home solutions ranging from kitchens, wardrobes, architectural accessories and furniture. As the first exclusive distributor in Singapore, the Kuhlmann Experience Centre provides a physical ‘touch and feel’ setting showcasing a kitchen, living room and a walk-in wardrobe. It also works with partner brands for high end appliances such as Hansgrohe, Miele and Liebherr to complement its services and products.An offsite carpentry workshop manned by 15 master craftsmen handle assembly and installation work at clients’ premises. With sustainability and environmental considerations a major factor in the business operations, all materials used comply with international standards for substance control and emission.Key to the Affiliate Architects Program is the Kuhlmann project management team comprising designers, quantity surveyor, construction and project managers helmed by Project Director Sonia Anya Tay.Armed with impressive architectural credentials, the teams bring a wealth of experience spanning commercial, retail and residential design projects. They function as the project management arm of client architects and interior designers who lack strong support or own resources. Client architects and interior designers are encouraged to provide the Kuhlmann project management teams with a brief and drawings. The project management teams then take over with these functions:1. Provision of detailed layouts based on initial drawings2. Sourcing for the appropriate Kuhlmann products to furnish and fit into designs3. Cost management and budget control4. Management of the projects from start to completion.Besides the Kuhlmann/partner products and professional support, the Affiliate Architects Program offers participation in Kuhlmann events, privileged rates for Kuhlmann and distributor products, partnership fees for signed deals, TMB referrals from database and access to Kuhlmann database in other countries“Just as we welcome friendly partnerships with architects and interior designers working on projects for their clients, we are also keen to work with like-minded architects in our Affiliate Program to service our own current portfolio of high-end residential clients of bungalows and GCB properties which consists of over 800 high net worth individual clients, of which a majority are referrals,” said Benedict Choa, Chief Executive Officer, TMB/Kuhlmann International representative.“Our Kuhlmann Experience Centre serves as a support centre for architects and interior designers to meet with their clients. The Program acts as your project management arm to take on some of the workload of architects and interior designers.”Mr. Choa added, “A benefit to home owners and other clients is that they can also tap into The Modular Builder/Kuhlmann International pool of architects at a special rate of 20-30% below industry rate. Clients enjoy access to our distributorship of product accessories/appliances at discounted rates and main contractor services.”To join the Affiliate Architects program, please WWhatsApp: +65 91503555 or click here. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kuhlmanninternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kuhlmann__international/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kuhlmann-international-229270210/ Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/Kuhlmanninternational/ URL: www.kuhlmanninternational.com

About Kuhlmann International

With nearly a century of traditional fine craftsmanship and innovation, Kuhlmann International has built a reputation for award-winning timeless modular home solutions. The Kuhlmann process is based on precise German engineering and manufacturing merged with sleek Italian design. Its parent company Boloni is based in Shanghai with showrooms in over 500 major cities in China and beyond, while Kuhlmann products are exported to over 30 markets globally.



About TMB



TMB Pte Ltd was formed in 2004 to introduce modular interior solutions for residential and commercial clients. The company specialises in converting old, tired property into high yielding hospitality real estate through a framework of customised renovations inclusive of back-end electrical set-up.











