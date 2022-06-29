Amazon Singapore unveils incredible Prime Day 2022 deals for Prime members to shop on 12 & 13 July

Shop Deals from Small and Medium-Sized Businesses

Save up to 30% off selected Snailax products, including Portable Shiatsu Massager, Body Massage Chair Pad, and more

Save up to 30% off selected Epitex products, including Silkysoft bedlinen collection, and more

Save up to 30% off selected MANSCAPED products, including The Lawn Mower™ 3.0, 4.0 and more

Save up to 30% off selected Pristine Aroma products, including reed diffusers in various scents, and more

Save up to 30% off selected Renpho products, including Massage Pillow with Heat, and more

Save up to 30% off selected items from UGREEN, including Ultra High-Speed HDMI Cables, and more

Buy 2 items and get 20% off selected items from GINLEE, including Lya dress, Rin tank top, and more

Prime Day Category Deals Preview

PC & Electronics Get S$80 off min. spend S$800, S$200 off S$1500 on selected Acer products, including the Nitro, Swift, Aspire, Predator range, and more. Get a free gaming chair, earbuds or mouse with purchase of selected products. Save up to 40% off selected Fitbit products, including Sense Advanced Watch (SG Edition), Luxe Fitness Tracker, Charge 5 Advanced Fitness Tracker, and more Save up to 40% off selected SanDisk and Western Digital products, including internal and external solid-state drives, and more Save up to 28% off selected Lenovo products, including Thinkpad and Ideapad laptops, ThinkVision monitors, and more. Receive a free backpack and mouse with purchase of selected products. Save up to 30% off selected AMD Ryzen products, including 32-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor, 12-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor with Wraith Stealth Cooler, and more Save up to 30% off selected Bose products, including QuietComfort 45 Headphones, Sport Earbuds, Smart Soundbar 700, and more Save up to 20% off selected Sony products, including WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones, WF-C500 Truly Wireless Headphones, and more Save up to 25% off selected Razer products, including Naga X Wired MMO Gaming Mouse, Anzu Smart Glasses, Kraken Ultimate Gaming Headset, and more



Household, Kitchen & Pets Get S$8 off S$60 on selected products from Magiclean, Merries, Laurier, and more Get S$15 off S$60 on selected products from Dove, Magnum, Persil, and more Save up to 40% off selected SharkNinja products, including Ninja Pro Blender, Shark WANDVAC System, and more Save up to 40% off selected Roborock products, including S7 Robot Vacuum and Mop, and more Save up to 30% off Nespresso products, including VertuoPlus, Vertuo Next, and more Up to 25% off selected Wellness & Oxbow pet products, including Wellness CORE Ocean Dry Dog Food, Garden Select Adult Rabbit Food, and more Save up to 20% off KitchenAid products, including stand mixers, and more



Beauty, Health & Personal Care Save up to 60% off selected Sukin products, including Botanical Body Wash, Natural Balance Shampoo and Conditioner, and more Save up to 50% off selected Bioderma products, including Sensibio and Sebium Gel Moussant, Sebium Moisturiser, and more Save up to 50% off selected Oral-B products, including Cross Action PRO 500, Vitality Precision Clean, and more Save up to 45% off selected Hask products, including Coconut Oil 5-In-1 Leave-In Spray, Biotin 5 In 1 Leave-In Conditioner, Argan Oil Repairing Hair Vial, and more Save up to 40% off selected Revlon products, including ColorStay Foundation, PhotoReady Prime Plus Primer, and more Save up to 40% off selected La Roche-Posay products, including Effaclar Foaming Purifying Gel, Effaclar Duo +, Anthelios Invisible Fluid SPF50+, and more Save up to 30% off selected SKII products, including Skin Power Airy Milky Lotion, Men Facial Treatment Essence, Facial Treatment Clear Lotion, and more Save up to 30% off selected Nature Made products, Nature’s Bounty, SmartyPants vitamins including Acidophilus Probiotic, Vitamin D3, Vitamin B12, and more Save up to 20% off selected Braun products, including Series 3 Electric Shaver, Satin Hair Senso Care Hair Dryer, and more Save up to 20% off selected Philips products, including Airflower Thermoprotect Hair Dryer, Multigroomer 7000, and more



Toys, Books & Baby Save S$10 with S$50 min spend across selected products Barbie, Fisher-price and more brands, including UNO (Wild), Hot Wheels Speedway Hauler, Barbie Fashionistas Ultimate Closet, and more Save up to 50% off selected Times books, including Press Here by Hervé Tullet, Indestructibles: Baby, Let’s Eat! by Stephan Lomp, and more Save up to 40% off selected LEGO products, including Classic Medium Kids Creative Kit, Harry Potter Hogwarts Wizard’s Chess Set & Board Game, Creator Expert Flower Bouquet, and more Save up to 35% off selected Marvel products, including Wolverine Collectible Action Figure, Mech Strike Iron Man Strikeshot Gauntlet, and more Save up to 25% off selected Melissa & Doug products, including Let’s Play House – Pretend Play Set, Super Smile Dentist Play Set, Wood Food Groups, and more Save up to 25% off selected products from Hasbro Gaming, Play-Doh, Playskool Heroes, including Monopoly, Battleship, Bullseye Ball, and more



Apparel Save up to 30% off selected TSLA products, including sportswear clothing and gear, and more Save up to 25% off selected Calvin Klein products, including Men’s Skinny Fit Jeans, Men’s Jersey, Men’s Cotton Multipack T-shirts, and more Save up to 25% off selected Nautica products, including Men’s Polo, Men’s Performance Pique Polo, and more



Beer, Wine & Spirits Save up to 25% off selected Penfolds products, including Koonunga Hill Shiraz, Max’s Shiraz, Max’s Chardonnay, and more Save up to 25% off selected 19 Crimes products, including Red Blend Wine, Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, and more Save up to 19% off selected Tiger Beer products, including 24-can cartons across Tiger Lager, Tiger Radler, Tiger Crystal, and more



Cross Category Deals : Buy 3 get Extra 30% off on selected products under Baby, Beauty, Health and Personal Care Buy 2 get 30% off, Buy 3 get 40% off selected products under Books and Toys Save up to 25% off, Buy 3 get extra 10% off selected products under Groceries and Beverages Buy 3 for 2 on selected Electronics and PC products Buy 2 get 15% off on selected Headphones and PC products Buy 2 get 1 free on selected Home and Kitchen products

:

Shop for Someone in Need

More Ways to Have Fun this Prime Day

Prime Day Pit Stop : In celebration of Prime Day, Amazon will be recreating the classic ‘carnival’ experience at the first-ever Prime Day Pit Stop in Singapore. Members of the public are invited to attend in-person and play classic games to win exciting prizes, including Amazon.sg Gift Cards. Customers can find the Amazon truck at the entrance of Suntec City along Nicoll Highway, next to Esplanade MRT Exit A, on 9 and 10 July from 10am to 8pm, and at the main entrance of Ocean Financial Centre on 12 and 13 July from 10am to 7pm.

: In celebration of Prime Day, Amazon will be recreating the classic ‘carnival’ experience at the first-ever Prime Day Pit Stop in Singapore. Members of the public are invited to attend in-person and play classic games to win exciting prizes, including Amazon.sg Gift Cards. Customers can find the Amazon truck at the entrance of Suntec City along Nicoll Highway, next to Esplanade MRT Exit A, on 9 and 10 July from 10am to 8pm, and at the main entrance of Ocean Financial Centre on 12 and 13 July from 10am to 7pm. Power through Prime Day with local favourite coffee stall chain Ya Kun Kaya Toast: From now to 13 July, get a S$5 Amazon.sg voucher with a purchase of a value set meal across Ya Kun Kaya Toast outlets in Singapore, excluding outlets at Changi Airport Terminal 1 and 3, and Takashimaya. Whilst stocks last. T&Cs apply.

From now to 13 July, get a S$5 Amazon.sg voucher with a purchase of a value set meal across Ya Kun Kaya Toast outlets in Singapore, excluding outlets at Changi Airport Terminal 1 and 3, and Takashimaya. Whilst stocks last. T&Cs apply. Amazon Vouchers : Discover more ways to save with Amazon Vouchers. Find discounts on everyday essentials, as well as gifts, electronics, beauty, toys, and more. Simply clip the voucher and the discount will be applied at checkout. Visit Amazon.sg/vouchers for information.

: Discover more ways to save with Amazon Vouchers. Find discounts on everyday essentials, as well as gifts, electronics, beauty, toys, and more. Simply clip the voucher and the discount will be applied at checkout. Visit Amazon.sg/vouchers for information. Amazon.sg Gift Cards : Available during this Prime Day, Amazon.sg Gift Cards offer an easy, simple, and convenient gifting experience, providing access to an extensive selection of products on Amazon.sg at Amazon.sg/giftcard. Exclusive Payment Promotions, only for Prime members: Get S$8 bonus with min. purchase of S$60 eGift Cards. Get 10% off on Riot Games Gift Cards. Get 1% unlimited cashback on all purchases made with PayNow.

: Available during this Prime Day, Amazon.sg Gift Cards offer an easy, simple, and convenient gifting experience, providing access to an extensive selection of products on Amazon.sg at Amazon.sg/giftcard. Bank promotions to enjoy greater savings when shopping at Amazon.sg and Amazon Fresh . Amazon.sg Get a S$10 Amazon.sg Gift Card when you spend S$180 or more on your DBS/POSB card on Amazon.sg. Get a S$8 Amazon.sg Gift Card when you spend S$120 or more on your Citi credit card on Amazon.sg. Get a S$8 Amazon.sg Gift Card when you spend S$120 or more on your HSBC credit card on Amazon Fresh store or Watsons store on Amazon.sg. Get a S$8 Amazon.sg Gift Card when you spend S$120 or more on your UOB card on Amazon.sg. Amazon Fresh Get a S$8 Amazon.sg Gift Card when you spend S$120 or more on your HSBC credit card on Amazon Fresh store or Watsons store on Amazon.sg. Get a S$8 Amazon.sg Gift Card when you spend S$120 or more on your Citi credit card on Amazon Fresh store or Watsons store on Amazon.sg Get a S$8 Amazon.sg Gift Card when you spend S$120 or more on your HSBC credit card on Amazon Fresh store or Watsons store on Amazon.sg.

to enjoy greater savings when shopping at Amazon.sg and Amazon . New to Amazon.sg? Enjoy these perks : First order on Amazon.sg? Get S$10 off S$50 with code “NEWBIE”. First order on Amazon Fresh? Get S$20 off S$70 with the code FRESH20. Prime members only. Get S$15 off S$50 on your first app purchase with code PRIMEDAY15.

:

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 29 June 2022 – (NASDAQ: AMZN)– 48 hours of dream deals is almost here as Amazon Singapore unveils a preview of the thousands of promotions that will be available on Prime Day from 12am SGT on July 12 to July 13 at Amazon.sg/primeday . Prime members will have exclusive access to deals across popular categories including Household & Kitchen; PC & Electronics; Beauty; Health & Personal Care; Baby & Toys; Apparel; Beer, Wine & Spirits; and more. New local brands and small and medium-sized businesses such as PRISM+, GINLEE and Pristine will also be participating in Prime Day. Anyone can join Prime or start a free 30-day trial at amazon.sg/prime to shop Prime Day deals.Globally, Prime Day provides small and medium businesses the opportunity to promote their products to more than 200 million Prime members around the world.“PRISM+ is proud to announce our launch on Amazon Singapore, which has proven to be a great channel for local brands to reach out to its audiences,” said Jonathan Tan, Founder of PRISM+, a local electronics brand. “For years, Prime Day has been one of the major e-commerce events of the year as consumers look to enjoy great savings – and we are excited to be a part of this year’s edition, as we continue to make premium experiences accessible to the masses.”Support and shop deals from small businesses at amazon.sg/smallbusinesse s that include the following and more:Featuring incredible discounts and savings, Prime members can shop jaw-dropping deals on top-tier brands and products from SharkNinja, Acer, Bose, Razer, La Roche-Posay, Philips, LEGO, Hasbro Gaming, Calvin Klein, Tiger Beer, and more. Offers will be launched at different times throughout the 48-hour shopping event. Terms and conditions apply to all promotions.A preview of Prime Day deals on July 12 and 13 that Prime members can expect include:Amazonmakes it easier for customers to give back through the Amazon x Shop for Good Wishlist . Customers can support local non-profit organizations (NPOs) and their causes by purchasing items off their Amazon wishlist – a depository of items they need the most. Shoppers keen to do good can donate through the wishlist.Carol Muck, Head of Community Partnerships at SHINE Children and Youth Services, said: “SHINE uses numerous tools to engage with our children and youth. Items such as board games, sporting goods and video games are commonly used during our drop-in sessions to support their social and emotional development. We appreciate how Amazon rallies its consumers to support local charities like ours by creating a pathway for them to donate the items the beneficiaries need the most. Through the generosity of local donors, we are able to engage with our children better while wastage is minimized. It is a win-win for the community and the environment.”Visit Amazon.sg/primeday for the latest Prime Day news and visit Amazon.sg/smallbusinesses to start shopping from small business sellers.

Every Day Made Better with Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime was designed to make your life better every single day. Over 200 million paid members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime, including the best of shopping and entertainment. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping. Prime members in Singapore enjoy access to tens of thousands of items available on Amazon Fresh with free two-hour delivery on orders over S$60, as well as free one-day delivery on domestic Prime eligible items on Amazon.sg. Members also enjoy access to millions of products on Amazon International Store on Amazon.sg with free international delivery on eligible orders over S$40. Prime is S$2.99 per month. Start a 30-day free trial of Prime at Amazon.sg/prime. In Singapore, Prime membership also includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video, unlimited access to video game benefits with Prime Gaming, access to epic deals on Prime Day, and more.





About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, and Kindle are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit Amazon.sg.



SOCIAL HANDLES:

Instagram: @Amazon.SG

Facebook: @Amazon.sg

Twitter: @AmazonSG



#AmazonSingapore