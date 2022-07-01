Homebridge by Beaconhouse signs MoU with Sanjan Nagar Public Education Trust for student scholarships

LAHORE: Beaconhouse, Pakistan’s largest network of private educational institutions, under its recently introduced Hybrid A-Level school, titled Homebridge, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Sanjan Nagar Public Education Trust (SNPET), to offer scholarships to Sanjan Nagar students over a period of 5 academic years. The MoU was signed between Harris Sufyan,Project Director at Homebridge by Beaconhouse, and Beena Raza, Member of Board of Trustees, Sanjan Nagar Trust, at a ceremony held in Lahore.

Under this partnership, Beaconhouse will offer merit-based financial assistance to five students registered under SNPET, to cover their admission fee, tuition fee, laboratory charges, LMS (Learning Management System) enrollment, textbooks, and other fees required for various extra-curricular activities. Beaconhouse will also provide necessary devices, including a laptop or a tablet, along with internet connectivity for each student, as required for academic progress in the Hybrid ALevel programme.

Commenting on the partnership, Nassir Kasuri, Executive Director atBeaconhouse stated, “The Hybrid A-Level programme offered by Homebridgeis focused on providing a long-term alternative to on-campus education to the masses who have limited access to high-standard international programmes. Through this partnership with the Sanjan Nagar Trust, we wish to provide better opportunities to deserving students who can receive quality education through an easier, more flexible education model, and have better chances to lead a progressive life.”

FarzanaKausar, Principal Sanjan Nagar School, Lahore stated, “We at Sanjan Nagar Public Education Trust Higher Secondary School (SNPET-HSS) appreciate the Beaconhouse and Homebridge teams for this great initiative in making unequal access to education, equal. We are very excited that SNPET-HSS students will become part of the first batch of this programme and wish the very best to the Homebridge team and our students for their collaborative success.”

The Hybrid A-Level school is a flexible model that adopts an innovative framework providing students with the opportunity to pursue international qualifications, without the limitations of time and place. Employing a hybrid teaching method for the CAIE A Levels, the concept focuses on a blend of online and on-campus access, building bridges across socio-economic segments, cultural nuances, and physical distances.

Beaconhouse being an entity providing educational services to a large and diverse group of individuals of varying ages, socio-economic backgrounds, and nationalities over 4 decades, has always aimed to bring educational excellence to the masses in Pakistan. There are currently more than 315,000 enrolled across various campuses of Beaconhouse School System in Pakistan.

Sanjan Nagar is a not-for-profit school setup that intends to expand its holistic education system, while also seeking philanthropic efforts from donors for its underprivileged students to build a better future for the nation.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION