JUI alleges wide-scale rigging in LG polls; demands re-election under Rangers supervision

HYDERABAD: Jamiat Ulema Islam, which is a component of the Pakistan Democratic Movement now sharing power in central government along with the Pakistan People’s Party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and other parties, has accused Pakistan People’s Party of rigging in local bodies in Sindh.

While addressing the news conference at Hyderabad press club here Friday its provincial leaders including secretary information Maulana Taj Muhammad Nahyoon, Hafiz Khalid Hussain Dhamra, Hafiz Muhammad Azam Jehangiri, and Haji Abdul Aziz Rajput told the media that their party JUI, by adopting a democratic way, had taken part in 1st phase of local bodies elections in 14 districts of Sindh.

They said Pakistan People’s Party has committed historical rigging and terrorism, people were lathi-charged, and the whole polling was kidnapped to cast votes of their will. They alleged that police also carried out terrorism against voters and candidates of JUI. Even the whole polling staff was abducted to fill up ballot boxes on the liking of PPP.

They also said returning officers and district returning officers were forced for stamping PPP candidates. They alleged that around 300 of their workers were injured and more than 50 cases of terrorism were lodged against JUI workers.

Despite this large-scale rigging by PPP and govt officers. JUI succeeded in getting 253 seats including chairmen 22, vice-chairmen 24, district members 6, and general councilors 102 in Larkana, Shikarpur, Jaccobabad, Kandhkot, Kashmore, Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur, Nosheroferoz, Nawabshah, Shahdadkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, and Umerkot. They said despite this historical rigging their party was onNo.2.

They said JUI rejects the first phase of local bodies elections in Sindh and demands holding LB elections again under the supervision of Rangers.

They said PPP has lost its popularity as remaining in power in Sindh for many years has never carried out development work in any area. They warned if their demand was not met JUI would launch a movement against PPP in Sindh.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION