Brand new Healthy Seed website healthyseed.org provides professional positive parenting information

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 4 July 2022 – Healthy Seed , the charity organization, aims at promoting positive parenting skills and comprehensive parenting information through online resource platform and professional social work service. It targets at the parents of 0 to 6 years old children, caregivers, teachers, social workers and professionals, etc. In order to enrich parents’ child-raising knowledge, as well as to provide parents trainings in unleashing children’s potentials, Healthy Seed is now launching a brand new website,With the straight-forward and clean interface,now provides different parenting information, along with fast access to different social media, including Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.The new healthy seed website now including functions below:The regular training course, such as Hands-On Parent Empowerment-20 Program (HOPE-20), parenting groups, professional training, talks and workshops about the current parenting knowledge are now uploaded to the specific sector of the new website. Healthy Seed website provides the updated activity information and enrollment form for the public.Applicants can find a clear index of the activities on the webpage. The application system contains a saving function for searching the past participation records as the members submit new enrollment forms. Besides, Healthy Seed also launched a sharing platform for NGOs in Hong Kong. They can publicize the information about the parenting activities free of charge via the platform. The parents and professionals the same can share a wide array of relevant information.The department, Paediatric and Adolescent Medicine of Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine at The University of Hong Kong, supports to answers the questions raised by parents and caregiver in this section.Apart from professional medical advice, Healthy Seed also collaborates with experts in different fields to provide feature articles, including professionals from Division of Clinical Psychology The Hong Kong Psychological Society Ltd., The Paediatric Specialty Group of The Hong Kong Physiotherapy Association, Physical Fitness Association of Hong Kong, China Limited etc.Parenting Check-Up Tools are specifically designed for Hong Kong 0-6 years old children. Parents and caretakers can use the tools to have better understanding in social, language, and intellectual development.Healthy Seed members can join the volunteer activities with their families for sharing the positive values and positive attitudes as serving the society.With launching the new website in June 2022 and the provision of the evidence-based parenting course, it aims at promoting the positive and correct child nurturing knowledge to the families and the public. Please visit www.healthyseed.org to understand more about positive parenting.

About Healthy Seed