LCBDDA Collaborated With Rescue 1122 For Life Support And Fire Safety Training

LAHORE: To establish a Community Rescue Service through a training session on Basic Life Support and Fire Safety, Lahore Central Business District Development Authority (LCBDDA) also known as Central Business District (CBD) Punjab, collaborated with the Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122.

The training session was conducted at CBD House Punjab. In this session directorate heads, mid-level management and ancillary staff of CBD Punjab underwent hands-on training in basic life support and fire safety.

The employees of CBD Punjab were given a complete briefing on basic life support by seasoned rescue professionals of Rescue 1122 who are experts in basic life support, fire safety, rescue techniques, emergency evacuation, disaster preparedness and prevention.

Rescue trainers told the participants that the main art of handling an emergency is to use your all senses and not to panic. They also gave a practical demonstration by using different props like mannequins and actual footage of basic life support skills including first aid, cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), fracture, wound management, cardiac arrest, foreign-body airway obstruction, management for angina pectoris and myocardial infarction, burn injuries and fire evacuation as the first responder. As per increasing numbers of Covid 19 cases, attendees were also briefed about the initial treatment and quarantine process for a Covid 19 patient

Mr. Imran Amin Chief Executive Officer LCBDDA while sharing his views on this training session said ‘’ Public safety is the cornerstone for a great society, basic life support training should be mandatory for everyone. We should feel proud of our rescue services who live their lives on the edge and risk it with prompt actions to save us from further misery during any emergency”. The training session was concluded by evaluating the participants and certificate distribution.

