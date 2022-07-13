GEODIS named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Third-Party Logistics, Worldwide

LEVALLOIS-PERRET, FRANCE – Media OutReach – 13 July 2022 –Every year, the Gartner Magic Quadrant report evaluates leading international third party logistics companies on their completeness of vision and ability to execute. Based on its research methodology, Gartner recognizes four types of providers: Leaders, Visionaries, Niche Players and Challengers. This Magic Quadrant can be used by supply chain leaders responsible for logistics to assess these 3PLs when considering outsourcing their logistics operations.“GEODIS confirms its global leadership position, thanks to the most diverse portfolios of services on the market, 7.3 million sqm of warehouse space and a 46,000-strong workforce serving more than 165,000 customers. Our success as a company is directly tied to our engagement to support our clients in the management of their supply chain with end-to-end solutions while minimizing the environmental impact,” commented Marie-Christine Lombard, CEO of GEODIS.GEODIS serves a wide range of vertical industries, including retail, FMCG, healthcare, industrial, high tech and automotive. In 2021, GEODIS achieved record revenue of €10.9 billion.Hashtag: #GEODIS

GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GEODIS is a global leading transport and logistics provider recognized for its commitment to helping clients overcome their logistical constraints. GEODIS’ growth-focused offerings (Supply Chain Optimization, Freight Forwarding, Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express, and Road Transport), coupled with the company’s truly global reach thanks to a global network spanning nearly 170 countries, is reflected by its top business rankings: no. 1 in France and no. 7 worldwide. GEODIS employs over 44,000 people globally and generated €10.9 billion in revenue in 2021.

