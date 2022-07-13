SocialFi Platform Kikitrade Bucks Crypto Winter Trend with 500% Growth

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 13 July 2022 – Asia’s leading social-oriented crypto platformannounced its shocking growth rate in the first two quarters of 2022. As of June this year, Kikitrade reveals a 5x user growth rate and achieves 4000% growth on user engagement globally, one of the best growth quarters to date.Social investing products and SocialFi platforms were the only bright spot in a dismal first half of the year for the crypto market. In the past, retail investors used to rely on immediately available information—typically news of current events and influential figures—to make investment decisions. However, the recent turbulence in crypto has fuelled investors’ demand for an interactive space where they can find comfort and support among those with similar experiences.Kikitrade’s outperformed growth has underscored a tip on building a strong and cohesive community—users tend to discuss more on how to profit from falling prices than bull market strategies. Sean Tao, CEO & Co-founder of Kikitrade, shared his perspective regarding this impressive growth.“Improving the user experience is always our top priority. Going forward, we will continue to launch new social functions to sustain our ‘Never Trade Crypto Alone’ promise with a better community space.” Sean believes cryptocurrencies are still the most preferred alternative asset of millennials, and the Kikitrade community allows young investors to get information effortlessly before jumping into the market.In April this year, Kikitrade launched Asia’s first interactive community to bridge the gap between retail investors and blockchain leaders. Kikitrade users can partake in in-depth conversations with industry leaders such as Yat Siu, Co-founder and Executive Chairman of Animoca Brands and Keith Rumjahn, CEO of DOSE token, and more.Kikitrade plans to launch and revamp numerous social functions such as interactive chatroom, copy trading and airdrops between users to further differentiate itself from the other cryptocurrency exchanges. By continuously putting new twists on its community, Kikitrade strike to build the best SocialFi community of like-minded individuals.Hashtag: #Kikitrade

About Kikitrade

Kikitrade is Asia’s leading one-stop social crypto community that helps beginners to navigate the world of cryptocurrency. The company was founded in 2020 by Everest Ventures Group (EVG), a Web 3 focused venture studio, and received US$12 million in funding after launching in 2021.



Investors include British hedge fund billionaire Alan Howard, renowned blockchain venture capital fund Dragonfly Capital, co-founder of Ethereum Joseph Lubin, and Chairman of Head & shoulders Financial Group Stanley Choi, etc. Animoca Brands, a blockchain game giant with a valuation of more than $5 billion, is Kikitrade’s second largest shareholder.



The Kikitrade community has garnered more than 100 investment analysts, key opinion leaders, cryptocurrency ventures’ CEOs, etc, who have been actively sharing unique insights and analysis, making the community one of the most vibrant in Asia.



