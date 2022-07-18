TLP demands deployment of army, rangers on 24 July LB polling

HYDERABAD: Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan’s provincial leader Suleman Sarwari advocate along with Soofi Raza Muhammad Abbasi, Hafiz Shizan Rabbani, advocate Aslam Sarwari and others demanded to take notice of kidnapping and harassment of TLP candidates and asked for deployment of Pakistan Army and Rangers on 24 July local bodies polling.

Addressing news conference at press club here Sunday he said more than 250 candidates of their party Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan were taking part in local bodies elections due on 24 July 2022.

He said their candidates were being harassed and threatened by government and other political parties to withdraw due to which their many candidates have withdrawn their candidatures. They have made complaints to election commission and other concerned officials but government or ECP have taken no action against such elements. He said RLP candidate Sadiq Ali Chandio candidate ward No.2 of UC 142 Qasimabad was kidnapped and recovered hand and feet cuffed from jungle near Sujawal in fainted condition after 3 days.

He demanded PEC must take notice of such incidents and take action against culprits to make polling judicious. He said polling should be held under supervision of Rangers and police and measures be taken to vandalism otherwise government would be held responsible for law and order situation.

