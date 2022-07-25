Economic development not possible without advancement of SME: Altaf Memon

HYDERABAD: President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Altaf Memon has said Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) happen to be important in the development of the country’s economy but unfortunately all efforts of government under a self-help basis to strengthen the economy without advancement of SMEs but the result was zero. Due to this reason, small and medium enterprises were neither given tax-free status nor were provided basic facilities.

In a statement issued here, he said SMEs plays a vital role in the country’s economy and that governments of every country provide them more and more concessions because all governments were aware that these SME provide employment to people due to which unemployment comes down to zero. He said to provide facilities to small and home-based industries must be among the priorities of the Pakistan government.

Altaf Memon asked for more and more concessions to the SME sector in payment of electric, gas, and other taxes and also to facilitate the export of their products to other countries so that small traders can prove beneficiary in increasing of country’s finance through exporting their products. He has made an appeal to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, Trade and Industries Minister Syed Naveed Qamar, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Provincial Trade Minister Ikramullah Dharejo to take immediate steps to develop small and medium industries as this sector is an important pillar of country’s economy and that development without it was not possible.

