PTI leader laments failure of HDA, HMC to drain out rainwater

HYDERABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Qureshi has expressed indignation on the working of Hyderabad Development Authority, WASA, and Hyderabad Municipal Corporation as these have failed to drain out rainwater from Hyderabad, Qasimabad, and Latifabad causing difficulty to thousands of residents who seem stuck in rainy water despite receiving emergency funds of millions of rupees.

The PTI leader said many streets in areas in Qasimabad including Gulistan Sajjad, Deplai Memon colony, citizen colony, and Wahdat colony have still not been cleared of rainwater.

In a statement issued here, Imran Qureshi said most small business activities were stalled due to still drizzling with an accumulation of rainwater in streets due to which people belonging to the poor class working on daily wages and selling vegetables, etc on push cards could not continue sitting idle in their homes causing life more difficult for them.

He also said that even water was not available in many homes of Qasimabad causing difficulties in hearths and homes. He alleged that for sake of draining out rain water pumping stations are sold and purchased for which petrol and diesel is also purchased and salaries are paid to employees on daily basis. He demanded to immediately make arrangements to drain out rainwater and also to supply water to homes in Qasimabad.

