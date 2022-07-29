Commissioner asks people to extend cooperation with anti-polio teams to save children

HYDERABAD: Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Nadim Rehman Memon has asked people to extend cooperation with anti-polio teams to save their children from this deadly disease as there seems no treatment for inflicted children. He was chairing a meeting of the anti-polio task force in his office to review the arrangements for the anti-polio drive. Meeting took stock of the last anti-polio drive in Hyderabad and Jamshoro districts. He said the only treatment against polio disease was to give anti-polio drives to affected children and if any child is inflicted in this disease then there seems to be no treatment. As such he said it was just for all citizens to allow polio teams to administer anti-polio drops to their children. He said we shall take efforts to save our children from being paralysed for their whole life as in such a condition their parents shall also have to suffer.

Div. Commissioner asked concerned officers to take action against those showing fake fingers and also to redress the shortcomings of the last polio campaign. He asked concerned officers to take on board local members of national and provincial assemblies because they happen to be elected representatives of the people as they can provide teams with effective help. He asked to get an opening ceremony of the anti-polio drive by local assembly members of the area to include him also in this campaign.

He also asked officers to expel any official of this drive on his slackness and in this regard, no one is given favour.

On this occasion, In-charge Divisional Polio Task Force Dr. Jamshed Khanzada told the meeting that in the Hyderabad division as many as 2,337,446 children of upto 5 years of age will be given anti-polio drops during the campaign from 29 July to 3rd August 2022 for which all required arrangements have been made.

