Kerry Logistics Network Ramps Up Own-controlled Network Service with Weekly Charter Flights from Hong Kong to Huntsville, USA

Sri Lankan logistics giant automates its logistics value chain with Infor WMS & Infor Birst, improving productivity

OutReach – 30 October 2020 – Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, announced today that Sri Lankan

logistics giant John Keells Logistics will leverage Infor Warehouse Management

Systems (WMS) and Infor Birst to digitize and optimize its logistics value

chain, enhancing the visibility of its logistics operations, optimizing costs

and increasing productivity.

The collaboration will see John Keells Logistics utilize Infor WMS and

Infor Birst intelligence and analytics solutions to automate most of its

business functions. This will enable the company to enhance business efficiencies

and productivity and thus improve its bottom line. Learn more about Infor WMS: https://www.infor.com/en-sg/products/supply-chain-management/warehouse-management

John Keells Logistics (Pvt) Ltd is a fully-owned subsidiary of John

Keells Holdings PLC, Sri Lanka’s largest listed conglomerate and a provider of supply chain solutions. The

company services a wide array of industry segments, including modern trade

retail, FMCG, paints, lubricants, confectionaries, automobile, ports and

shipping. With state-of-the-art logistics centers located near city centers and

ports, as well as a multi-configured transport fleet, John Keells Logistics

provides expertise across the entire logistics value chain, from warehousing,

transport services and supply chain consultancy to value added services.

JKLL’s Chief Executive Officer Randula Chandrarathne said, commenting on

the collaboration. “What sets Infor’s solution apart from other competing

offerings is the company’s deep logistics expertise and industry-specific

capabilities. These equip us to synergize 3PL-specific business functions with

fully-fledged business intelligence platforms, all of which integrate seamlessly

with our existing processes. With this solution, we can now automate previously

labor-intensive and time-consuming processes, thereby improving productivity

and optimizing costs. At the same time, this further strengthens visibility and

control over our operations and service delivery as well.”

Mitigating Risks with Operational Visibility

Infor WMS solution is purpose-built for industry, and combines advanced

warehousing with highly configurable rules, built-in labour and inventory

management, automated 3PL billing and warehouse planning within a single,

synchronized solution. This equips logistics players with enhanced operational

visibility across their entire value chain, empowering them to better

anticipate change and disruption, and mitigate risks where necessary.

Fabio Tiviti, Vice President of Infor ASEAN said, “Across today’s

logistics landscape, having data-driven intelligence over one’s operations is

increasingly crucial — especially in a market where supply chain disruptions,

contingency planning and risk management now rank among the top

challenges faced by 3PL services worldwide. We are

proud to support John Keells Logistics’ transformation efforts — Infor’s

purpose-built, industry-specific solutions fine-tuned in the cloud will boost

their ability to anticipate changes and make adjustments to market shifts, and

help them stay ahead of the competition, beyond the pandemic.”

About John Keells Logistics

John Keells Logistics (Pvt) Ltd is a subsidiary of John Keells Holdings

PLC (JKH), Sri Lanka’s largest listed company in the Colombo Stock Exchange

operating over 70 companies in 7 diverse industry sectors. In 2020, John Keells

Group celebrates 150 years of being in business and contributing to the Sri

Lankan economy and development of the country. JKH provides employment to over

14,000 persons and has been ranked as Sri Lanka’s ‘Most Respected Entity’ for

the last 15 Years by LMD Magazine. Whilst being a full member of the World

Economic Forum and a Member of the UN Global Compact, JKH drives its CSR vision

of “Empowering the Nation for Tomorrow” through John Keells Foundation and

through the social entrepreneurship initiative, ‘Plasticcycle’, which is a catalyst

in scientifically reducing plastic pollution in Sri Lanka.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by

industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 67,000

customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver

more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We

empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use

data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging

business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers

with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to

innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.