XLD Finance introduces OmniX solution for cryptocurrency disbursements

Newest cryptocurrency solution enables token disbursements in a few clicks

Fast: Users can simply connect their crypto wallet to enjoy quick batch transactions.

Flexible: Users can schedule fixed salary and automated game revenue share payouts, or one-time CSV upload functions.

Organized: Users can manage payroll groups and track high-level or granular payment insights.

Automated: Users get automatic calculations for revenue share and schedule payments.

Scalable: Users can pay up to a few thousand people in a single transaction.

Low-Cost: Users can pay minimal fees for bulk transactions.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 3 August 2022 – With the migration toward digital payments and the accelerated rise of cryptocurrency, XLD Finance introduces OmniX , a new service enabling its users to experience a web-based multi-tool for cryptocurrency disbursements.Built on the same XLD Finance ecosystem as xSpend (an off-ramping tool that enables users to buy prepaid mobile credits, and pay bills using crypto), OmniX aims to relieve users and companies from the time-consuming process of unscalable one-to-one transactions. By facilitating a convenient, safe, secure, and scalable platform to manage cryptocurrency disbursements across chains, OmniX enables companies to improve their online disbursements experience.In just three clicks, guild managers, crypto businesses, and anyone with a Metamask and Ronin wallet can compensate cryptocurrency of up to thousands of people with OmniX’s multi-chain and multi-token payment disbursement solution. Users can also easily disburse crypto after signing up without any other requirements.“OmniX will help both disbursers and receivers to manage disbursements, and so much more. We intend to build a solution that allows users the freedom to not only disburse in crypto, but also interact with other XLD ecosystem elements. Our focus is to create a simple, user-centric tool,” shared Muthamma Malanda, Product Director of OmniX.OmniX allows managers to set customizable payroll groups and multiple earning share rates across different levels. It also enables payments made in preferred cryptocurrencies across three chains, with more coming on the road map. Here are several key benefits of OmniX for its users:OmniX has also recently teamed up with NFT Gaming Guilds for Axie Infinity, such as Axie University, NFT XStreet, MVP Guild, Sandovibes, and United Gamers Guild so managers can enhance their team’s cryptocurrency experiences, and serve their members with more robust payment options. OmniX has also confirmed its upcoming strategic partnerships with businesses and crypto projects, including Metaverse Go, Metacare, United Gamers DAO to make payroll easier.“Our vision is to enable managers, both guild and payroll alike, to save time and efficiently manage payees across different streams from a single dashboard. We want to support managers by adding more games, tokens, and features as quickly as possible,” said Ian Estrada, Co-Founder and CEO of XLD Finance.“Payroll has always been a time sucker for us. OmniX has helped us to pay our employees so much faster and so much more efficiently, making my job so much easier. We’ll never do payments one-by-one ever again,” said Carla, Head of People and Culture, MetaverseGo.Cryptocurrency is being embraced by more teams and organizations as it becomes more mainstream each year. Through OmniX, XLD Finance is looking to fast track that adoption through the simplification of disbursement services. Visit the OmniX website at OmniX.finance , and experience the future of disbursement.Hashtag: #XLDFinance #OmniX

About OmniX

OmniX is a web-based multi-tool for cryptocurrency disbursements that provides companies and guilds a convenient, safe, secure, and scalable platform to manage cryptocurrency disbursements across chains in a matter of clicks.





About XLD Finance

XLD Finance is the borderless decentralized ecosystem that provides financial services across emerging economies. XLD Finance exists to modernize the delivery and infrastructure of financial services to provide all users and institutions with simple and dependable financial tools built on decentralized technology.



