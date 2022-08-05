SABS to organize Independence Day Poster & AMP/Photography exhibition

Pakistan Independence Day
Published: August 5, 2022

HYDERABAD: Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design, and Heritages Jamshoro will celebrate the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan by organizing poster/photography exhibition and singing performance.

Poster and photography exhibition comprised of visuals related to the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan will take place on August 11, 2022.

The first three winners will be given cash prizes and certificates in a closing ceremony that will take place on August 14, 2022.

