Soomro community big rally against no justice in Usman Soomro murder case

HYDERABAD: Hundreds of men, women, and children of the Soomro community took out a big rally from Shahbaz Building ( div. commissioner and DIG police office) to press club against getting no justice for Usman Soomro of their community who was killed last year allegedly by Taluka Mukhtiarkar (revenue deptt officer) Qasimabad, freedom of main accused and arrest of 16 persons of Soomro community.

The rally and later hunger strike in front of the press club was led by Aziz Soomro, Adam Soomro, and Yousuf Soomro. Addressing the rally they alleged that Usman Soomro was killed by Mukhtiarkar Qasimabad Majid Khaskhlei and his brother Wajid Khaskheli on 15 October 2021 but both were roaming free and instead 16 family members of Usman Soomro who was killed were arrested and languishing in jails. They said the investigating officer had asked them for a period of one month to arrest the killers but since 4 months have passed killers have not been arrested and were roaming free.

They demanded to constitute a new investigation team as the present JIT has lost the faith of complainants. They demanded to withdraw cases against16 persons of the Soomro community and that they should be released immediately.

They also demanded murder accused Mukhtiarkar Majid Khaskheli and his brother Wajid Khaskheli be arrested to meet both ends of justice otherwise scope of protest would be enlarged across Sindh.

