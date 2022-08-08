Rolling Pastures’s Nutrient-Packed Organic Micro Tea: Nourishing The World Through Technology

One-of-a-kind beverage that is packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and nutrients to help consumers maintain a balanced and healthy physical state.

Introducing Micro Tea

The Next Generation Nutrient-Dense Beverage

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 8 August 2022 – Rolling Pastures brings micro tea into the busy lives of consumers in a form of nutrient-dense beverage concentrates. Especially in a fast and quick-changing busy city like Singapore, many young professionals and active youths need to keep their bodies healthy and well throughout the day. By incorporating the micro tea blends, consumers can maintain their balanced diet and nutrients intake more efficiently. Rolling Pastures micro tea packs will also help to improve mental health.Originally developed for people with special diets, Micro Tea is a concentrated nutrient dense beverage that are packed with vitamins, minerals, and nutrients that the body needs to maintain a balanced healthy state. Each micro tea blend is packed and preserved with nutrient extracts, flavours and scents in microcapsules which are formulated within the core composition of the capsule. It becomes the most efficient and sustainable beverage product, packaged to keep the ingredients fresh, without over-processing produce and eventually, reducing overall wastes. Micro Tea can be enjoyed with anyone’s favourite drinks. Here are the available flavours in the market:With an aromatic smell of green tea leaves, they serve Organic Green Mist Tea packs that can help you achieve healthy digestive experience. Containing the best food source of a group called ‘Catechins’, Catechins are more powerful than vitamins C and E in halting oxidative damage to cells and appear to have other disease-fighting properties.What’s more? The unique blend helps regulate glucose levels, slowing the rise of blood sugar levels after eating—preventing insulin spikes and reducing fat storage. These nutrients in their responsibly and sustainably sourced green tea leaves contain properties to lower total and LDL cholesterol. Moreover, it protects your body from oxidative effects to lower cardiovascular disease and cancer forming free radicals.As people with special diets need nutrients and might not be able to consume or digest certain foods well, they can safely drink the Organic Green Mist Tea to help them boost their digestion.With this tea, it can boost people’s immunity. It is best to take a pack after a hearty meal for a healthy digestive experience and more effective results with Rolling Pasture’s organic green mist tea’s power antioxidants.The Organic Green Mist Tea 100 GM is retailing at SGD$24.67 and 200 GM at SGD$32.24.For those who are looking to improve their sleep wellness and improve skin complexion, the Organic Traditional Herbal Tea is the right mix. It has been formulated for centuries as a beauty and skin care therapeutic drink. Centered around relaxation and rejuvenation of both mind and body, it aids sleep disorders like insomnia. The tea blend also has hormonal balancing effects. Being safer and more effective than sleeping pills for long term use, the strong natural calming property can help light and troubled sleepers to get into a deep sleep faster and rest better.The Organic Traditional Herbal Tea 100 GM is retailing at SGD$25.67 and 200GM at SGD$35.24.Organic Fire Dragon Fruit Tea serves as a daily boost of immunity that everyone needs.It is made from a unique blend of herbs, dried fruits, and red bush tea leaves. The blend is made using leaves from a shrub called Aspalathus linearis. Its reddish-brown hue in a drink is tinctured through a delicate and precise fermentation process which preserves much of its original unfermented green tea cousin’s rich mix and flavours with a slightly roasted sweet after taste. Rich in antioxidants, the Organic Fire Dragon Fruit Tea protects consumers against cancer, heart disease and stroke.Being a unique tea mix, the special herb and fruit blend is cured together with the leaves of the rooibos tea. This helps to enrich a tea connoisseur’s taste buds with a colourful burst of fine fruity mix, emitting an interesting flavour.Take a pack at leisure time or on the go to give immunity boosts.The Organic Fire Dragon Fruit Tea 100 GM is retailing at SGD$26.72 and 200GM at SGD$37.24.Rolling Pastures sell micro tea products of both sizes at 100GM and 200GM so consumers can select their suitable portion.Serving a new generation of consumers, Rolling Pastures Micro Teas, Rolling Pastures Micro Teas are produced with sustainability in mind. The process involves simple, non-heating and non-diluted extrusion techniques, retaining the most important aspects of vitamins and nutrients without sacrificing sensitive vitamins and minerals like vitamin A, C, D and K through oxidative stresses produced by overheating. This greatly reduces wastes while still preserving the most essential ingredients to be densely packed into microcapsules, which are also biodegradable.Rolling Pastures manufacturing processes applies green environmental measures from pre-production to consumers to reduce Singapore’s carbon footprint. Furthermore, they use only sustainably and responsibly sourced raw ingredients and leverage on AI as a digital transformation driver for manufacturing and automation—future eco-friendly green building establishment.Being potential key to Singapore’s 30 by 30 food security mission and vision, the core of their technology for food processing uses biodegradable and biocompatible shell material to encapsulate vitamins and nutrients into the core composition.In ten years, the Rolling Pastures plan to expand globally and aims to become the world’s leading nutraceutical, pharmaceutical and medicinal functional food, and beverages producer, serving, tasty, convenient, and easy consumption by ages young and old.Hashtag: #RollingPastures

About ROLLING PASTURES

ROLLING PASTURES is a group of food and beverage specialists that focuses on promoting high quality healthy products and sustainable processing methods and technology. They are the number one upcoming industry brand. With their beverage products of 2021, they believe that by utilising their sustainable farming and harvesting technology, they can help a lot of beverage lovers achieve the enjoyment and satisfaction of a healthy lifestyle.



Dedicated to the sustainability of the environment, food, and nutrition ecosystem of the 21st century. All their products are produced on farms where carbon footprints are minimized through the latest farming technology, practices and installations.

