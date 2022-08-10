Minorities observe August 11 as Day of Equal Rights

HYDERABAD: Minorities in Pakistan have demanded reform policies and laws to protect the rights of minorities following the speech of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in the 1st constitutional assembly on August 11, 1947, in which equal rights for all citizens without discrimination were guaranteed. This day was being observed by minorities in Pakistan as National Minorities Day for Equal Rights.

On this occasion, District Coordinator Institute of Social Justice Sunil Shatrugan demanded from government to take steps seriously for Legal and Administrative Policies.

M. Parkash asked the government to enact a law against the forcible change of religion of young minority girls and provide them protection. Mrs Pushpa Kumari asked to implement orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan regarding the rights of minorities. Law expert Sooba Bhatti advocate asked to introduce a law for implementing minority quota in government services for minorities and can make improvements in policies and laws for minority rights, positive material in education and textbooks.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION