DG PFA extends his heartiest felicitations to nation on 75th Independence Day

Punjab Food Authority
Published: August 14, 2022

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon has congratulated the nation on the 75th Anniversary of Independence Day of Pakistan being observed with traditional zeal and great enthusiasm across the country.

In his message on August 14, he vowed to root out adulteration, forgery, counterfeit, fraud and enemies of public health from Punjab. He urged that it is our national responsibility to create a safe and healthy society for the new generation.

Jadoon said, “Let us on this day pledge to keep our covenant with Quaid-i-Azam to secure the future of Pakistan and the nation by following Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s teachings.”

The officers of Punjab Food Authority have been performing their duties honestly and taking action on merit basis. He also directed all officers to work more diligently to eliminate food adulteration and forgery practices from the society.

DG PFA has requested people to choose nutritious and healthy food for their good health. He emphasized on the need to work together and requested the nation to inform the PFA about illegal and fake product manufacturers. Punjab Food Authority will continue its mission to ensure supply of pure food to you as always, he added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION


on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook

You may also like

Be first to comment

Leave a Reply