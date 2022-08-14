DG PFA extends his heartiest felicitations to nation on 75th Independence Day

Futurist addresses post-COVID-19 issues at E-Day online platform

15 July 2020 – In light of the COVID-19 situation, this year’s HKTDC

Entrepreneur Day (E-Day) has undergone a transformation in terms of format

and content, with a series of seminars being broadcast live on 16 and 17 July. The

public can register for free at https://hktdc.hermeslive.com/en/.

HKTDC Assistant Executive Director Stephen Liang

said: “Start-ups have been bearing the brunt of the unprecedented challenges,

such as the impact on capital flow, brought by the COVID-19 pandemic. However,

the new normal has given rise to business opportunities through the use of pioneering

innovative technologies.”

Mr Liang added that this year’s E-Day, under the

theme “Revive‧Redefine“, highlights

the practical and inspirational aspects of start-ups that can help to ensure

the survival, growth, transformation and sustainability of the current business

ecosystem in the face of significant changes and challenges, while promoting

the agility necessary to embrace future challenges. The seminars feature more than 30 heavyweight speakers

from such fields as smart logistics, education technology and biotechnology to

share how to deploy pioneering ideas and innovative technologies to disrupt existing

industries and tap into new markets.

Insights

into the future of entrepreneurship

E-Day will

be joined by Gerd Leonhard, a futurist who will address the audience

from Switzerland tomorrow (16 July) to shed light on emerging issues in the post-COVID-19

economy and future trends in such areas as business, society and governance in

the context of exponential technological progress. Mr Leonhard will share how the

future of jobs, work and commerce is being redefined amid the challenges and

transformation brought about by the pandemic; examine the role of innovation,

creativity and entrepreneurship in creating major breakthroughs in a

technology-dominated future; and look at what start-ups and entrepreneurs can

do to be future-ready. He will be joined by Karena Belin, CEO &

Co-Founder of WHub, Dr Toa Charm, Associate Professor, Business

School, the Chinese University of Hong Kong, and Herbert Chia, Venture

Partner at Sequoia Capital China, to discuss how COVID-19 will shape

decision-making for start-ups, incubators and venture capitalists in Hong Kong

and Asia.

Gerd Leonhard, CEO of The Futures Agency

Another

seminar tomorrow, titled From Crisis to Chances will examine how

entrepreneurs are able to turn challenging situations into opportunities,

offering inspiration to the audience. Highlighting Hong Kong’s research

excellence and the city’s experience in containing the COVID-19 outbreak,

Professor Yeung King-lun from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

will share how his team reacted to the challenges presented by the global

pandemic to develop a smart anti-microbial coating, the Multilevel

Antimicrobial Polymer (MAP-1) coating, to control infectious diseases.

Designed for use on different surfaces including wood, glass, metals, concrete,

plastics, fabrics, leathers and textiles, the coating provides lasting

protection and surface disinfection against microbial contamination for a

period of up to 90 days. The smart coating has already been applied in more

than 70 day-care centres, homes for the elderly, kindergartens and primary and

secondary schools. In addition, Professor HC Man, Dean of the Faculty of

Engineering at Hong Kong Polytechnic University, will share on how his team

launched the General Use Face Shield to provide enhanced protection for

the public and minimise the risk of virus transmission within the community.

Business

opportunities are also arising for start-ups in fields such as fintech, smart

city and education technology. Katherine Cheung, Chief Marketing Officer

of on-demand online tutoring platform Snapask, will share on how recent social

distancing measures have unleashed opportunities for the Hong Kong-based

start-up in both local and overseas markets. Founded five years ago, Snapask is

now serving over 3.2 million students with more than 350,000 tutors across

eight Asian locations — Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia,

Thailand, Japan and Korea. The start-up has registered an increase of 1.3

million users over the past 12 months, including a big surge due to the

suspension of classes amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In Hong Kong, the platform

currently has some 40,000 tutors and 200,000 active users, most of whom are

high school students with a high percentage of them preparing for the Hong Kong

Diploma of Secondary Education examination. Some parents also seek advice while

helping their primary school kids with their homework. Understanding the demand

from students studying late at night, Snapask has pushed the boundaries of

traditional tutoring to offer a 24-hour service. Apart from its app, Snapask is

also developing business-to-business (B2B) solutions using AI technology to

provide personalised learning resources through big data analysis.

Disrupting

industries with pioneering ideas

At the

event’s plenary session tomorrow morning, titled Revive‧Redefine,

William Ip, Managing Director of Carousell Hong Kong, and Crystal Pang,

Co-Founder of Pickupp, will share how their start-ups are working to redefine

their respective industries through pioneering ideas. Mr Ip will share how the company has promoted

the concept of a “sharing” future through its customer-to-customer (C2C)

marketplace. Ms Pang will introduce how the start-up is redefining the

delivery industry and expanding its business in the Asian market. Pickupp also

works with genetic testing and digital health company Prenetics to

provide a door-to-door saliva specimen collection service for patients

who need to undergo COVID-19 testing.

In addition, the newly

launched Enterprise Connect series, featuring Arup, Epson and Fung

Group, will showcase how enterprises can join hands with start-ups to

create shared value and revive businesses across different industry pillars.

Representatives

from the media are welcome to join the closed-door seminars, which will be held

at S226-228 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Details are as

follows:

16

July (Day 1)

Plenary Session: Revive‧Redefine Time: 11:30am-12:30pm Speakers: William Ip, Managing

Director, Carousell Hong Kong Crystal Pang, Co-founder,

Pickupp Language: English From Crisis to Chances: Unleashing

Opportunities in Challenging Times Time: 3:15pm-4:15pm Speakers: Professor Yeung King-lun, Department of Chemical

and Biological Engineering & Division of Environment and Sustainability,

Hong Kong University of Science and Technology Professor HC Man, Dean, Faculty of

Engineering, Hong Kong Polytechnic University Katherine Cheung, Chief Marketing Officer,

Snapask (Holdings) Inc Language: English T-Chat — Futurising Your

Business: Renaissance from the Age of Digitalisation (Exclusive online broadcast

session) Time: 4:30pm-6pm Speaker: Gerd Leonhard, CEO, The Futures Agency Panellists: Karena Belin, CEO & Co-Founder,

WHub Dr Toa Charm, Associate Professor,

Business School, Chinese University of Hong Kong Herbert Chia, Venture Partner, Sequoia Capital

China Language: English

Please click here for details of all seminars over

both days of E-Day.

