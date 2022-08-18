Oasys Accelerates Growth Of Korean Web3 Game Development With Launch Of Inaugural Game Pitch Event In Seoul

The Oasys-organized game pitch event was co-hosted by leading names in gaming and blockchain gaming including Arriba Studio Pte. Ltd., Bandai Namco Entertainment 021 Fund, and doublejump Ventures

Winners walked away with a total of 1.2 million OAS token to develop their respective games built on the Oasys blockchain

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 18 August 2022 Oasys , a blockchain developed specifically for the gaming community, announces the winners of its Web3 game pitch event held in Seoul, Korea, organized in partnership with leading names in gaming and blockchain gaming including Arriba Studio Pte. Ltd., Bandai Namco Entertainment 021 Fund (BNE 021 Fund), and doublejump Ventures.Held on 5 August 2022, the Oasys-run game pitch gathered up and coming web3 gaming developers in Korea, where participants were given the opportunity to present their titles and themes to the event organizers, and vied for prizes to develop their games.A wide variety of games were pitched at the event, running the whole gamut of gaming – while some teams focused on the quality of traditional games using existing IPs and graphic techniques, others explored newer forms of games using blockchain technology. Following rounds of intense pitching, a total of four winners were selected, with Catze Labs coming in first place for its game titled "TROUBLE PUNK: Cyber Galz" – a battle royale-style action game hosted on the Catze Labs platform.The Catze Labs team were granted 600,000 of Oasys' native tokens, OAS, as well as first negotiation rights with Arriba, BNE 021 Fund, and DJT Ventures. Three other teams – Pomerium, Epic League and Tanuki Squad – tied for second place, and won 200,000 OAS tokens each.Leveraging Oasys' innovative solutions to solve the existing challenges of slow transaction speeds, high gas fees and unoptimised interfaces inherent in Web3 gaming, the prizes will allow the Korean game developers to contribute to the building of a scalable global crypto-native ecosystem for game developers, Web3 experts and blockchain gaming guilds.said"Congratulations to all our winners! We were heartened by the active participation from Korea's blockchain gaming community – from the speed to the quality of the blockchain games pitched, we were impressed by the caliber of the game developers present at our game pitch event. We're excited by the immense potential for blockchain gaming development in Korea, and look forward to spearheading its growth and direction through collaborative efforts with key industry stakeholders.", added: "People in our generation grew up playing Pac-Man, Sonic and Tekken in the arcades as children, and it is a great honor to be recognized by Oasys, which is backed by companies that created these legendary games. We want to do our best to make TROUBLE PUNK successful. Please keep watching us!"In July 2022, Oasys successfully completed a private token sale round of USD20 million led by blockchain financing and investment platform, Republic Capital, with participation from Jump Crypto, Crypto.com, Huobi, Kucoin, Gate.io, bitbank and Mirana Ventures. The funds will be used to strengthen partnerships with new and established game developers, digital asset exchanges and other companies within the gaming and crypto ecosystem.Looking ahead, Oasys will continue to focus on improving user experiences, in collaboration with key domestic and international partners, and contribute to the global expansion of blockchain games, helping to bridge the gap for game developers in entering the Web3 gaming world.

About Oasys

Oasys was established in February 2022 to increase mainstream play-and-earn adoption, and at launch, committed to partnering with 21 gaming and Web3 tech companies to act as validators, such as Bandai Namco Research, SEGA, Ubisoft and Yield Guild Games. Led by a team of blockchain experts and joining forces with the biggest gaming company names to serve as the initial validators, Oasys is revolutionising the gaming industry with its Proof-of-Stake (PoS) based eco-friendly blockchain.



With a focus on creating an ecosystem for gamers and developers to distribute and develop blockchain-based games, Oasys solves the problems game developers face when building games on the blockchain. The trifecta approach of the fastest network powered by the gaming community, a scalable network powered by AAA game developers and the blockchain offering the best user experience with fast transactions and zero gas fees for users, readies participants to enter the Oasys and play.

