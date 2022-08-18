OPPO Launches ColorOS 13 Global Version Featuring Brand-new Aquamorphic Design and Intelligent Experiences Based on OPPO’s Latest Innovative Technology

HONG KONG,

CHINA – Media OutReach – 6 October 2020 – The

Jollibee Group opened Mainland China’s first-ever Tim Ho Wan in Shanghai recently,

marking the Michelin starred restaurant’s entry into one of the world’s largest

economies. Located in the Jing’an Kerry Center, which is just a few minutes

away from the famous Jing’an Temple, Tim Ho Wan

is the latest addition to the portfolio of brands being directly operated by

the Jollibee Group and is a joint venture with the Tim Ho Wan Group.

Shanghai, home to 24 million people and one of the

most populous city centers of the world, welcomed Tim Ho Wan with a packed

waiting list and a long line of customers. The most popular dishes are the

signature Baked BBQ Pork Buns, Rice Rolls, Pork &

Shrimp Dumplings, and the Pan-Fried Radish Cake. Everything on the menu is

always freshly steamed and freshly served following the philosophy of the dim

sum icon. Tim Ho Wan is often called one

of the most affordable Michelin-starred restaurants in the world, with its Sham

Shui Po branch in Hong Kong being awarded a Michelin star for eleven straight

years.

“The core of Tim Ho Wan is to serve delicious

authentic Hong Kong dim sum to more

people at

a good value for money, and this is why we believe that Tim Ho Wan is a great

addition to the Jollibee Group’s portfolio,” said Jollibee Group CEO Ernesto

Tanmantiong. “Opening in Shanghai, one of the busiest global hubs, is an

excellent starting point for our expansion plans for Tim Ho Wan in Mainland

China, and our near-term goal is to open 100 restaurants in the next 5 years.”

“We are excited to grow the Tim Ho Wan

brand in Mainland China as we leverage on our established network here and

knowledge in food-service,” said Jollibee Foods Corporation China Chairman Carl

Tancaktiong. “Given the response we are seeing, we are planning to open the second store by the

end of this year. Aside from Shanghai,

we will also open in Beijing, Shenzhen, and Guangzhou.”

Jollibee Group has entered into a joint

venture agreement with the Tim Ho Wan Group to open and operate Tim Ho Wan

restaurants in Mainland China.

About Jollibee Group

Jollibee Group is one of

the fastest-growing Asian restaurant companies in the world. It operates in 35

countries, with over 5,800 stores globally with branches in the Philippines,

United States, Canada, the People’s Republic of China (including Hong Kong and

Macau), United Kingdom, Italy, Vietnam, Brunei, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, United

Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia, Costa Rica, Egypt, El

Salvador, Panama, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, and India. It has 8

wholly-owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal,

Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger), 3 franchised brands (Burger King

and Panda Express in the Philippines, Dunkin’ Donuts in certain territories in

China), 80% ownership of The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf, and 60% ownership

in the SuperFoods Group that owns Highlands Coffee and PHO24 brands.

Jollibee Group is a

significant investor in Titan Dining LP, the ultimate holding entity of Tim Ho

Wan Pte. Ltd., and has a business venture with award-winning Chef Rick Bayless

for Tortazo, a Mexican fast-casual restaurant business in the United States.

Jollibee Group has been

named the Philippines’ most admired company by the Asian Wall Street Journal

for ten years and was honored as one of ‘Asia’s Fab 50 Companies’ by Forbes

Asia Magazine.

Jollibee Group has grown

brands that bring delightful dining experiences to its customers worldwide, in

line with its mission of serving great tasting food and spreading the joy of

eating to everyone.