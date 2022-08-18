OPPO Launches ColorOS 13 Global Version Featuring Brand-new Aquamorphic Design and Intelligent Experiences Based on OPPO’s Latest Innovative Technology

Published: August 18, 2022

Based on Android 13, the brand-new ColorOS 13 features the concise and comfortable Aquamorphic Design, smart interconnectivity, and overall performance improvements for a smarter, more convenient life

SHENZHEN, CHINA
ColorOS 13 – Inspiration Ahead – Smart and Connected

Concise and comfortable UI made possible with new Aquamorphic Design

Inspired by the way water acts in nature, OPPO has introduced a brand-new Aquamorphic Design to ColorOS 13 to create a fluid, vibrant, and inclusive UI. ColorOS 13 features a new Theme Palette inspired by the changing color of light between sunrise and sunset at sea level, while the new system font improves the readability of system text in any language. With other upgrades like Card-styled Layout, ColorOS 13 is designed to deliver a concise and comfortable visual experience based on Aquamorphic Design.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone – Smiley Face – in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find X and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services such as OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. OPPO has footprints in more than 60 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.

About ColorOS

ColorOS is a highly customized, efficient, intelligent, and richly designed Android-based mobile OS from OPPO. With over 500 million global monthly active users, ColorOS supports 67 languages, including English, Hindi, Thai, and Indonesian.

