OPPO Launches ColorOS 13 Global Version Featuring Brand-new Aquamorphic Design and Intelligent Experiences Based on OPPO’s Latest Innovative Technology

HONG KONG,
CHINA – Media OutReach – 6 October 2020 – The
Jollibee Group opened Mainland China’s first-ever Tim Ho Wan in Shanghai recently,
marking the Michelin starred restaurant’s entry into one of the world’s largest
economies. Located in the Jing’an Kerry Center, which is just a few minutes
away from the famous Jing’an Temple, Tim Ho Wan
is the latest addition to the portfolio of brands being directly operated by
the Jollibee Group and is a joint venture with the Tim Ho Wan Group.
Shanghai, home to 24 million people and one of the
most populous city centers of the world, welcomed Tim Ho Wan with a packed
waiting list and a long line of customers. The most popular dishes are the
signature Baked BBQ Pork Buns, Rice Rolls, Pork &
Shrimp Dumplings, and the Pan-Fried Radish Cake. Everything on the menu is
always freshly steamed and freshly served following the philosophy of the dim
sum icon. Tim Ho Wan is often called one
of the most affordable Michelin-starred restaurants in the world, with its Sham
Shui Po branch in Hong Kong being awarded a Michelin star for eleven straight
years.
“The core of Tim Ho Wan is to serve delicious
authentic Hong Kong dim sum to more
people at
a good value for money, and this is why we believe that Tim Ho Wan is a great
addition to the Jollibee Group’s portfolio,” said Jollibee Group CEO Ernesto
Tanmantiong. “Opening in Shanghai, one of the busiest global hubs, is an
excellent starting point for our expansion plans for Tim Ho Wan in Mainland
China, and our near-term goal is to open 100 restaurants in the next 5 years.”
“We are excited to grow the Tim Ho Wan
brand in Mainland China as we leverage on our established network here and
knowledge in food-service,” said Jollibee Foods Corporation China Chairman Carl
Tancaktiong. “Given the response we are seeing, we are planning to open the second store by the
end of this year. Aside from Shanghai,
we will also open in Beijing, Shenzhen, and Guangzhou.”
Jollibee Group has entered into a joint
venture agreement with the Tim Ho Wan Group to open and operate Tim Ho Wan
restaurants in Mainland China.
About Jollibee Group
Jollibee Group is one of
the fastest-growing Asian restaurant companies in the world. It operates in 35
countries, with over 5,800 stores globally with branches in the Philippines,
United States, Canada, the People’s Republic of China (including Hong Kong and
Macau), United Kingdom, Italy, Vietnam, Brunei, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, United
Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia, Costa Rica, Egypt, El
Salvador, Panama, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, and India. It has 8
wholly-owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal,
Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger), 3 franchised brands (Burger King
and Panda Express in the Philippines, Dunkin’ Donuts in certain territories in
China), 80% ownership of The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf, and 60% ownership
in the SuperFoods Group that owns Highlands Coffee and PHO24 brands.
Jollibee Group is a
significant investor in Titan Dining LP, the ultimate holding entity of Tim Ho
Wan Pte. Ltd., and has a business venture with award-winning Chef Rick Bayless
for Tortazo, a Mexican fast-casual restaurant business in the United States.
Jollibee Group has been
named the Philippines’ most admired company by the Asian Wall Street Journal
for ten years and was honored as one of ‘Asia’s Fab 50 Companies’ by Forbes
Asia Magazine.
Jollibee Group has grown
brands that bring delightful dining experiences to its customers worldwide, in
line with its mission of serving great tasting food and spreading the joy of
eating to everyone.