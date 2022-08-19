PFA stops production of confectionary unit over violations

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has stopped the production of a confectionary unit over produced substandard candies and non-compliance with authority instructions during a raid in Iqbal Town.

PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon said that the food authority would not allow anyone to produce inferior quality food or violate the Punjab Pure Food Regulations.

The provincial food regulatory body took action against the confectionary unit due to continuing production despite imposing an emergency prohibition order. He said that candies were being produced without acquiring permission from the competent authority.

He said the authority also found the contamination of chemicals and loose colours in the candies. The authority also sent samples of four products for registration to the concerned wings.

He said the use of substandard and contaminated food cause health problems for consumers. The authority will close all those food businesses involved in the wicked practice of food adulteration, he added.

He further said that the food authority had been carrying out continuous operations daily to ensure the provision of quality food across the province. He further said the utmost priority of the authority is to ensure the implementation of PFA law at any cost.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION