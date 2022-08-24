Chairperson TEVTA aims for quality technical education

LAHORE: The newly appointed Chairperson Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Punjab Mamoon Jaffar Tarrar has said that improvement in the quality of technical education will be helpful for the students to get earnings. We need to uplift our technical education as per modern needs and trends.

He was addressing a high-level meeting at TEVTA Secretariat here on Tuesday after taking charge of his office. He said that technical education always played a vital role in the progress and development of any nation.

Mamoon Jaffar Tarrar further noted, “Former Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his first speech, stressed upon the need and importance of technical education, therefore he as chairperson TEVTA will implement the vision of Imran Khan.”

He said that he is thankful to Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi for his confidence as he would put all his efforts into the technical education sector. CM Punjab has advised for immediate upgradation of demand driven courses and this will be completed soon.

The Chairperson of TEVTA went on to say that the relationship of TEVTA with the industry will be strengthened and it will be assured that demand-driven courses as per the need of specific areas will be started. Talking about TEVTA employees he said that he will take all positive steps for the solution of employees.

Mian Mamoon Jaffar Tarrar is a Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Punjab Assembly on the ticket of Pakistan Tehrik I Insaf (PTI) and also served as Provincial Parliamentary Secretary.

