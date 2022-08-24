Government must facilitate businesses to reap opportunities in Afghanistan and CARs: PAJCCI

PAJCCI’s stakeholders meeting focussed on regional business connectivity at Faisalabad was attended by business community along with women members, TDAP officials, and PAJCCI senior management.

Nighat Shahid; President Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry apprised the forum about her recent visit to Azerbaijan; highlighting the huge business potential. She said that business with CAR states has high yield potential for Pakistani products however transportation cost is too high due to transit barriers between Pakistan & Afghanistan. Currently businesses are using the land route via Iran however Afghan route is much closer and more efficient.

Durreshahwar, women wing PAJCCI appreciated the relentless efforts of businesswomen despite trade barriers and testing times. She said that Faisalabad Women chamber is the most active chamber and greatly contributes towards the national economy by exploring various new markets and products.

Zia Sarhadi, VP PAJCCI informed the forum about on-going developments in the area of land trade with Afghanistan especially the role of government can play in facilitation and improvement. He apprised that PAJCCI and its Chairman, Zubair Motiwala and Co-Chairman, Khan Jan Alokozai; both have put their good offices to raise the voice of the business community with governments to the level of respective premiers.

Secretary General PAJCCI; Faiza, informed the forum that meeting is focused on continuous engagement of business women and extended the invitation to participate in upcoming Focus Group discussion in which PAJCCI has invited members of Afghan women chamber of commerce & industry to provide B2B connectivity to women in business on both sides of the border. She also apprised that TDAP has also agreed to organize two Expos for PAK-AFG business community and PAJCCI will invite women members from both sides to encourage equal participation of women led businesses.

PAJCCI is committed to encourage and activate women business community of the two countries which is vital to uplift the economy and to generate respectful employment for the women.

Focused discussion on improving transit trade routes & policies took place whereas members highlighted not only potential but also the role of Pakistan Embassies in CAR region which needs great improvement in showcasing Pakistani products and facilitating visa for Pakistani business community. Participants strongly recommended to improve visa regime, direct flights, expos, investment and joint venture policies, one window operation for the investors, improvement of transport, provision of de-stuffing and cross stuffing, involving Afghan government to facilitate transit trade with CARs as Pakistan is already facilitating Afghan transit trade to China, India and other countries.

Malik Hafiz Kamran Ahmed; Assistant Director TDAP; appreciated the opportunity to participate in the forum and informed participants that TDAP and Federal government are working on several measures to improve trade with Afghanistan and CAR, undertaking research and working proposals on products which can be traded by the both sides. He said that suggestions by forum will be submitted to authorities and where required will extend all facilitation especially to businesswomen. TDAP will also communicate with Pakistan missions abroad to facilitate trade with focus on Afghanistan and CAR. He said that business community can also recommend products which are in high demand in CAR and TDAP will provide support to realize the revenue potential.

Zubair Motiwala, Chairman PAJCCI enforced the that strong regional trade will bring prosperity to both Pakistan & Afghanistan, both countries shall form strong economic relationship which shall be not affected by any political situation and other circumstances.

Delegates appreciated the efforts of PAJCCI in resolving the issues while arranging various engagement events of the stakeholders.

