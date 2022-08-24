Sindh Minister Sharjeel Memon directs HMC to dispose off garbage for swift flow of rain water

HYDERABAD, 22 August 2022: Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit and Focal Person of Rain Emergency District Hyderabad Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that 80 percent of dewatering from Hyderabad city has been completed, while the draining of the remaining 20 percent of rainwater will also be completed soon. The minister said this while presiding over a meeting with public representatives and relevant officers at Shehbaz Hall Hyderabad. The minister said that the purpose of today’s meeting is to solve the problems faced by the public after the heavy downpour sitting with all the representatives of political parties. He directed Administrator HMC Fakhir Shakir to immediately make arrangements for the disposal of garbage from the city as it is an important cause of obstruction in water flows in drainage lines. Sharjeel added that there is no shortage of funds and all possible facilities will be provided to save the public from hardships.

Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon told that where machinery and other types of equipment are required, would be ensured immediately.

He directed Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to hire volunteers for one week to ensure cleanliness and removal of garbage in order to avoid epidemics and eliminate pollution from city and added that all the expenses of volunteers will be borne by the Sindh government.

Memon also directed the health department officials to ensure that mosquito repellent sprays in the city to avoid the spread of malaria, dengue, and gastro. He said that additional spray machines will also be provided in this regard. He directed Hesco officials to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply not only in the city but also to Hyderabad’s rural areas so that the dewatering process is not affected. The provincial minister expressed his satisfaction with the performance of the officers of the district administration, HESCO, WASA, and other lined departments and hoped that they would perform their duties with the same diligence to deal with possible emergency situations in the coming days. Earlier, Briefing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad and Director General HDA Fawad Ghaffar Soomro told the meeting that Hyderabad drainage system has a capacity of 30 mm, while the rainfall was more than 250 mm due to which there is still water standing in the streets of different talukas including Qasimabad Phase One, Memon Nagar, Sheikh Ayaz Road, and Anwar Villas. He added that 120 pumping stations and Dewatering pumps are being used in these areas. He said that more than 3 thousand acres of crops have been damaged. In the meeting, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Hyderabad Affairs Sagheer Qureshi, MNA Tariq Shah Jamot, MPs Abdul Jabbar Khan, Nadeem Siddiqui, Nasir Qureshi, Rashid Khalji, Aziz Dhamrah, Ali Mohammad Sahto, Director Information Hyderabad Sawai Khan. Chalgri, DHO Dr. Lala Jaffer, Additional Deputy Commissioner II Qaim Akbar Namai, and other officers also participated.

