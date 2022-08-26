PFA stops production of ice-cream parlour over violations

LAHORE: An enforcement team of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Friday stopped the production of famous food and ice-cream point over violations of the Punjab Pure Food Regulations in Nishtar Town.

PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon said that the food authority took action against the food outlet due to failing to present the laboratory reports of ice cream and water as well as necessary records of the Halal Logo printed on imported products.

He further said that fresh and unwholesome food had been preserved together without labelling in cold store. The raiding team also witnessed stagnant water in the store area, an abundance of insects and the worst condition of hygiene.

Jadoon further said the authority would close all those food businesses involved in the wicked practice of food adulteration. He further said the utmost priority of the authority is to ensure the implementation of PFA law at any cost.

