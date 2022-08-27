PFA organize awareness camp for players at Hockey Stadium

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in collaboration with the Punjab Sports Board (PSB) organized an awareness camp for players at Hockey Stadium Lahore here on Saturday.

A team consisting of expert nutritionists had aware players concerning the dietary guidelines after their complete nutrition counselling. On the occasion, facilities of body fat, bone mineral density, weight, blood sugar and blood pressure were also given free of cost.

On the occasion, DG PFA urged players to be very careful in choosing their food and prefer nutritious food to keep healthy themselves during the game in summer seasons. He added that nutritious food provide an energy and vitamins to the players. He said that everyone must avoid fast food and change eating habits for keeping strong and fit.

PSB Director General has admired the initiatives of PFA for organizing an awareness camp for their players about the selection of a healthy diet and its importance. He said that healthy and safe diet is much better than medicines for players. This camp will play a vital role in the life of players, he added.

He said the purpose of such camps have to sensitize people and players because they could protect themselves from disease by adopting preventive measures.

