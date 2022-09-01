Get the Party Started with iShopChangi’s 9th Anniversary Birthday Bash Sale

– Asian Investors To Reap Returns on 2 Exits

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 17 June 2020 – The Walton Group of Companies (“Walton”)

continues to implement its strategy of accelerating exit activity for the

benefit of its investors, and investors are now seeing the results.

Walton’s strategy

allows a homebuilder to acquire land in phases with the bulk of land payments

deferred to the timing of home sales. In

return, the homebuilder will take on the entitlement and land development cost. For Walton and its investors, they will see

their investment cash flowing over the course of the development.

This strategy has

resulted in two recent exit offers for its investors — Poplin Heights, a

residential use property in Union County, North Carolina and Anderson, a

residential mixed-use property in Hays Country, Texas. Both projects are in the U.S.A. and both offers

have been approved by the underlying landowners.

Poplin Heights

A large national

homebuilder in the United States has executed an option to purchase the entire

Poplin Heights property in Union County, North Carolina, in a phase-by-phase

take-down structure with deferred payment terms. The offer was negotiated by Walton in an

effort to maximise revenues for its investors.

Walton performed and obtained the entitlement approvals resulting in the

current zoning of the property. The plot

consists of 94.16 acres of land (owned by the investors) which is planned for

development into 247 residential lots.

The approved offer terms

are expected to generate a return of 1.3x to the Walton investors in the form

of cash flow as the homebuilder builds and sells homes. The homebuilder expects

to make their first closing and break ground in 2021 with home sales projected

to begin in 2022.

Anderson

The same homebuilder

has also executed an option to purchase 78.04 acres of land slated for

residential development of up to 450 lots within the 82.24 acre Anderson property

in Hays County, Texas. Walton will continue to undertake limited entitlement

activities to support the homebuilder’s development plans for the property.

For this project,

investors are anticipated to earn a return of 2.14 times in the form of

cashflow as homes are sold. The homebuilder plans to make the first closing and

break ground in Q1 2021 with home sales projected from Q1 2022.

Bill Doherty, CEO of

the Walton Group of Companies said: “Walton’s new strategy has given

homebuilders the flexibility to take land inventory down in phases. Given the

volatility in recent months, this flexibility is valued more than ever. As a

result, we are seeing more interest in our U.S. land assets than ever

before. We are pleased that we have executed over

US$150 million of option agreements with homebuilders in the U.S. over the past

3 months. By working with well-known

homebuilders to expedite exits, our Asian investors, including our Singapore

investors are able to realise a return on their investments such as the Poplin

Heights and Anderson properties.”

For over 40 years,

Walton has researched, planned and structured pre-development land investments

located in major growth corridors throughout the U.S. and Canada. With the new strategies in place, it has

created new opportunities for investors and homebuilders.

About Walton International Group

The Walton Group of Companies is a privately

owned, global, real estate investment, land asset management and administration

company that has focused on strategically located land in major growth

corridors for over 40 years. The company manages and administers US$3.8 billion

of real estate assets in North America, on behalf of its investors and business

partners. Walton has more than 106,000 acres of land under ownership,

management and administration in the United States and Canada. Key entities in

the Walton Group of Companies include Walton Global Investments, Walton Global

Holdings, Walton International Group and Walton Development and Management. For

more information visit Walton.com.