PolyU scholar wins APEC top young scientist award for his contribution to bio-circular-green practice research
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 1 September 2022 – Dr REN Jingzheng, Associate Professor of the Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU), won the 2022 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Science Prize for Innovation, Research and Education (ASPIRE). He was awarded the prize of USD 25,000 at a ceremony hosted in Chiang Mai, Thailand, in late August. Thailand chairs APEC 2022.