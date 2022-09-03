Kinchit Shah propose girlfriend Sheena Oberoi: ‘Yess’, family approves love-birds proposal

On Wednesday, Hong Kong team could not win the Asia Cup match against India but one of its India-born players did win the applause from the fans and spectators present.

The top order Hong Kong batter Kinchit Shah made this Asia Cup match memorable for him and his family as he proposed to his girlfriend Sheena Oberoi after the match and once the proposal was accepted by his girlfriend, the news became viral on social media.

“I am feeling ecstatic”, Kinchit’s father diamond merchant father Devang, speaking exclusively, said here.

Incidentally, the dad is already in the UAE. “Kinchit had to do this and I think he chose the perfect place and moment. And yes, of course, Kinchit had informed me and I was a part of the plan. We as parents wish the best for the couple”. Kinchit’s mother, Jagruti is not here but in HK because of her pre-commitment but, according to dad, she was equally happy.

Kinchit Shah and Sheena Oberoi

“Sheena is an entertainment journalist and has interviewed big Bollywood celebrities and is currently an anchor and producer for the shows. Both she and Kinchit met through a common college friend and have been dating for the last 3 and half years”, Kinchit’s father added.

Kinchit’s father with Sheena

“Both families have planned for the marriage at the end. It may be held in Mumbai but the couple will mostly live in Hong Kong. My wife can’t wait more to bring a daughter-in-law to our house”.

Later, speaking exclusively, the girlfriend, Sheena Oberoi says, “it was a pleasant surprise when the proposal came. I have just come to the UAE at Kinchit’s insistence and just to cheer for him. Kinchot has been to my shows a couple of times but I have never seen him playing at the ground. I was just doing my shows in Mumbai and came to Dubai just a day before the match. Had never imagined the proposal would reach in this way”.

Kinchit’s parents moved to Hong-Kong and started his business there. Kinchit, who was born in Mumbai, the family migrated to Hong Kong. He has represented the HK teams at various age and club levels before reaching to this stage”, Ravi Nagdev, the General Manager of Cricket Hong Kong, informs.

