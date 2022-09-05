More SHIOK With a New Twist! 7-Eleven Refines Recipes of 9 Fan-Favourite 7-SELECT Ready to Eat Meals

7-Eleven is upping its game and has refined the recipes of its current RTE range including its all-time bestseller Butter Chicken Biryani, Mac & Cheese and Chicken Bolognaise! Plus, four brand-new items inspired by popular classics on its menu have also just launched in store. Your favourite dishes on the go have just got even better!

More SHIOK! Introducing refined recipes of classic 7-SELECT RTE dishes

Enjoy a new twist on 4 fan-favourites!

Product

RSP

7-SELECT Butter Chicken Biryani

$4.20

7-SELECT Mac & Cheese

$4.50

7-SELECT Carbonara Penne with Chicken Ham

$4.50

7-SELECT Thai Basil Chicken with Fragrant Rice

$4.80

7-SELECT Kimchi Fried Rice

$4.80

7-SELECT Curry Chicken with Fragrant Rice

$4.20

7-SELECT Black Pepper Chicken Chop with Aglio Olio

$4.50

7-SELECT Chicken Bolognaise with Cheese

$4.50

7-SELECT Japanese Curry Chicken with Pearl Rice

$5.00

7-SELECT Butter Chicken with Prata

$4.50

7-SELECT Flaming Mac & Cheese

$4.50

7-SELECT Baked Pesto Fish with Aglio Olio

$4.50

7-SELECT Tom Yum Chicken with Egg Fried Rice

$4.90



SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 5 September 2022 –Whenever you wanted to cure a late-night craving, a quick meal on the go at the office, or just a bite with your schoolmates after a busy day of classes, 7-Eleven is always there for you! Our customers come first, and our goal is to offer a Ready to Eat range that is affordable, tasty and convenient to fit your lifestyle. So that's why we've upgraded nine of our best-loved items refining their recipes to give you an even more enjoyable experience! We've sourced more premium, high quality ingredients and revisited the recipes to improve the flavours, textures as well as the overall presentation of each dish to take them to the next level. We've also increased the portion sizes of selected dishes as we know that you and your taste buds aren't just looking for good food but also good value. And there's more! We've further added to the menu and given a new twist to some of your favourite meals to give you even greater choice and excitement!– This all-time favourite at 7-Eleven has been further enhanced to delight you and your taste buds. Succulent raisins and shallots have been added to provide more texture and taste. The look and flavours of the dish have been totally upgraded to make it tastier than ever!!– Our popular comfort food classic is now creamier and meatier than ever! Sprinkles of mozzarella and red cheddar with meatier ham pieces and toasted herb crumbs make this beloved dish even more of a must-try!– This Italian inspired crowd-pleaser now has an egg-cheese sauce that is smoother, creamier and tastier! The addition of turkey bits and shaved parmesan gives this dish an all in all meatier, smokier and cheesier flavour!– This popular Thai street food classic now looks and tastes better than ever! Fluffy white rice, topped with a sunny-side up egg together with mildly spicy basil minced chicken brings you more comfort in a bigger portion size!– We've upped the flavour factor of our Kimchi Fried Rice with succulent chicken bulgogi and fluffy scrambled egg. Your quick lunch on the go or late-night supper has just been taken up a notch!– This local favourite also boasts a new and improved recipe with a stronger, more craveable curry flavour paired with fragrant white rice.– This dish features a chicken chop coated in blend of black pepper and herbs paired with garlicky aglio olio pasta and a colourful combination of carrots, corns and broccoli!– An all-time favourite Italian dish now presented with a generous serving of chicken bolognaise cooked to perfection in a tangy tomato sauce topped with shaved parmesan cheese and a pinch of parsley, to take you on a trip to Italy.– Missing Japan? Well, you and your taste buds can get one step closer with this new and improved recipe. Our thick, rich and bold curry sauce goes perfectly with the pearl rice and katsu chicken topped with a garnish of cabbage and nori.You can never have too much of a good thing, so we've created a series of four product extensions of some of our best-loved items to give our customers even more variety.– You now have the extra option of enjoying our favourite Ready to Eat dish with a crispy fluffy prata. Simply dip the prata into the buttery savoury sauce for a quick meal on the go or tasty snack. It's a perfect pairing!Try this spin-off our our popular Mac & Cheese – an adult version that's hot and spicy, waking your senses to a creamy, savoury and tangy sensation with every mouthful. So craveable that you just can't stop!Our Black Pepper Chicken Chop with Aglio Olio is a must-try for many of our customers. Now you can savour its classic garlicky flavours with this fantastic fish option! Combined with a cream sauce, the baked pesto crumbs on top of the fish fillet gives added flavour and crunch.– Bringing you our new flavour of Tom Yum chicken marinated in Thai spices with a dash of chilli heat slow cooked in coconut cream sauce and paired with our golden egg fried rice – anchoice anytime of the day!Check out this new and improved range in the chiller in 7-Eleven stores across Singapore.A summary table of the new products and their prices can be found below:All are halal certified.More promotions and updates can also always be found on the official 7-Eleven Singapore Facebook and 7-Eleven Singapore Instagram pages.

About 7-Eleven

Established in Singapore in 1983, 7-Eleven has since expanded to more than 400 stores island-wide to become the leading 24-hour convenience chain store. We take pride in serving the Singapore community 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. 7-Eleven emphasises convenience and value by offering a wide array of quality products, food and services to satisfy the needs of its customers. Think 7-Eleven and what comes to mind are the refreshing Slurpee, 7CAFÉ as well as a wide range of quality ready meals and sandwiches under 7-SELECT. 7-Eleven is also a 24/7 one-stop destination for customers who need to access bill payment services in their own time. Our services cover payment of utilities, courier services, and even cash withdrawal.



