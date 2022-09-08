PROJECT21st: Play Further! Videos Launch

An Online Contemporary Music Showcase

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 8 September 2022 – ‘To play is to appreciate, learn and explore’“Play Further!” brings together musicians and composers around the globe to present a series of videos, seminars and masterclasses online. The new video series consist of new commissions and rarely recorded contemporary music works presented by some of today’s most distinguished musicians.Presented by PROJECT21st, a Hong Kong-based platform for international artistic experimentation, research and new commissions with a focus on music, the project aims to inspire and support creativity in the post-pandemic era, showcase new works created by an international circle of musicians and composers while we all learn to co-exist with Covid-19.Featuring 7 artists from 4 countries including Jeanne-Marie Conquer, Mario Caroli, Sabrina Ma, Tadashi Tajima, Tosiya Suzuki and Duo Dillon-Torquati, a total of 26 videos with 29 works are featured in this online contemporary music showcase.‘The videos offer an alternative viewing experience, you could get up close and see how some of the unusual sounds are made with contemporary idioms on different instruments, and get an intimate feeling of the aura of these musicians in performing these daring and evocative works’ said Charles Kwong, a Hong Kong-based composer, curator of Play Further! and Artistic Director of PROJECT21st. Although it wasn’t feasible to bring the artists to Hong Kong to perform live, for contemporary music, these online videos provide another level of understanding to the work presented by musicians, as new sensation was explored through unexpected and innovative ways of music making.Highlights from the project include(2020) by Hinako Takagi, the winning work of the international call-for-score for Mario Caroli in by PROJECT21st, which attracted 43 entries from over 20 countries; two new commissioned worksby Charles Kwong dedicated to Jeanne-Marie Conquer (violin), and Tosiya Suzuki and Tadashi Tajima (recorder and shakuhachi); a new commissioned work,by Alice Yeung (Hong Kong composer based in The Hague) for Sabrina Ma; as well as Toshio Hosokawa’s new work, written for Tosiya Suzuki and Tadashi Tajima (recorder and shakuhachi).All videos are available free on PROJECT21st YouTube channel now.Online videos: https://bit.ly/3x3pdQy Project website https://www.project21st.org/playfurther Mario Caroli (flute): https://bit.ly/3QgXT8c Jeanne-Marie Conquer (violin): https://bit.ly/3BjXNbu Duo Dillon-Torquati (cello and piano): https://bit.ly/3BkeyDr Sabrina Ma (percussion): https://bit.ly/3Bk2C4y Tosiya Suzuki and Tadashi Tajima (recorder and shakuhachi): https://bit.ly/3RoxxT4 Official website: www.project21st.org YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCD5vdQnyzjxQ7B0aM2voXCw Instagram: www.instagram.com/project21sthk/ Facebook: www.facebook.com/PROJECT21stHK “Play Further!” is financially supported by the Arts Capacity Development Funding Scheme of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.Hashtag: #Project21st #廿一檔 #PlayFurther #ContemporaryMusic #CharlesKwong #JeanneMarieConquer #MarioCaroli #SabrinaMa #馬淑慧 #TadashiTajima #田嶋直士 #TosiyaSuzuki #鈴木俊哉 #DuoDillonTorquati

About Project21st:

PROJECT21st is a platform for artistic experimentation, research and new commissions. They create, curate and facilitate artistic exchange and collaborations in response to the opportunities, and challenges presented by the changing global ecology of performing arts in the 21st century.