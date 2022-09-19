EdgePoint and Xperanti Collaborate To Realise Penang’s Smart City Ambition

(From left) EdgePoint Infrastructure Chief Executive Officer Mr Suresh Sidhu, EdgePoint Infrastructure Chief Technology Officer Mr Muniff Kamaruddin, Xperanti IoT Sdn Bhd Chief Executive Officer Mr Prashant Pathmanaban and Xperanti IoT Sdn Bhd Head of Business Mr Efny Johan at the memorandum of understanding signing ceremony.

PENANG, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 19 September 2022 – Xperanti IoT Sdn Bhd (Xperanti) – the first IoT network provider in Malaysia, and EdgePoint Infrastructure (EdgePoint) – a leading ASEAN-based independent telecommunications infrastructure company, are collaborating to explore business opportunities beginning in Penang. The collaboration – affirmed in a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Xperanti IoT Sdn Bhd and EdgePoint Towers Sdn Bhd – EdgePoint's operating entity in Malaysia, aims to create an ecosystem merging both IoT solutions and intelligent telecommunications infrastructure – and will play a part in realising Penang's Smart City ambition.As part of the MoU, the parties will explore the opportunity to extend their existing partnership on the Penang Parking Application that will allow the integration of future IoT technologies such as flood monitoring solutions, air quality monitoring and energy conservation solutions. The current Penang Parking Application is run entirely on a Sigfox network, applied on 36,000 bays across Penang state.With Penang as pioneers in this space, this initiative will continue the close collaboration with the Penang State Government as the key stakeholder in ensuring that the solutions deployed keep the Rakyat safe and informed, bring savings for the local councils and a consolidated view for better city management.Prashant Pathmanaban, CEO of Xperanti, commented "IoT offers possibilities for municipalities to address urban city challenges by supporting decision-making via the detection of key metrics such as parking availability, traffic movement and water levels along with city-wide energy conservation applications through real-time monitoring and data-driven decision-making capabilities. To strengthen the value offering, the solutions deployed will be cost-effective for the local council and, more importantly, keep the Rakyat informed across many areas of public safety and updates via the unified app."Xperanti's collaboration with EdgePoint will enable support for and growth of services in the Penang region, with a focus on intelligent infrastructure, scalability of the business model, and innovation and futureproofing.Muniff Kamaruddin, Chief Executive Officer of EdgePoint Towers Sdn Bhd, added, "In line with our aim to be a leading digital and telecommunications infrastructure provider for the 5G age, this collaboration with Xperanti will further enable us to expand our scope of next-generation connectivity solutions, tailored to suit conditions on the ground where we have a presence. We will continue our focus on driving a leading-edge industry position through the provision of innovative and scalable infrastructure solutions, reinforced with analytics and digital technologies, for quick pivoting and adaptability amidst a landscape in flux."

About Xperanti IoT

Xperanti IoT is the first IoT network provider in Malaysia, offering comprehensive end-to-end IoT solutions that unlock tremendous opportunities for businesses, government agencies and ambitious cities administration to adopt Industry 4.0. Our exceptional technology delivers practical, scalable and sustainable solutions for critical sectors such as Smart Cities, Transportation & Logistics, Utilities, Agriculture, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Communities. For more information, visit www.xperanti.com.





About EdgePoint Infrastructure

EdgePoint Infrastructure is a telecommunications infrastructure company that aspires to power Digital ASEAN via Next Generation Infrastructure. With operations in Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines, through EdgePoint Towers Sdn Bhd, PT Centratama Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk and Comworks Infratech Corporation respectively, the company is focused on providing sharable and leading-edge telecom structures, small cells and in-building systems. EdgePoint aims to be an industry leader through scale and innovation, driving operational efficiencies through the adoption of analytics and digital technologies.



