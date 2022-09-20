2022 Taipei Indigenous Peoples Culture Festival – Indigenous Taipei, Fabulous Taipei

The People of Taipei are Invited to Share a Summer Night Filled with Indigenous Culture – Music, Dance, Performances, and Tribal Cuisine
TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 20 September 2022 – As part of the 2022 Taipei Indigenous Peoples Culture Festival celebrations, Indigenous Taipei, Fabulous Taipei was held on September 17th (Saturday) in the square at the Yuanshan Flower Expo. The event featured activities such as tribe culture experiences, booths with tribal cuisine and indigenous handicrafts, as well as eight hours of exciting performances by 20 groups, bringing the citizens of Taipei a festive night of celebration for indigenous culture.