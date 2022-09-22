By increasing rate of wheat, Sindh govt trying to snatch meal from flood-affected people

HYDERABAD: By the increasing rate of wheat to Rs. 10,000 per bag, the Sindh government has tried to deprive flood-affected people of piece of meal. This was stated by Atta Chaki Owners Social Welfare Organization Hyderabad while addressing a news conference at press club here. Office bearers who addressed press conference were association’s president Haji Muhammad Memon, Haji Najamddin, Shafiq Qureshi, Malik Muhammad Haroon and Muhammad Tahir Lodhi.

They expressed indignation that instead of providing relief to hundreds of thousands flood affected people they were being pushed to the hell of inflation. They said due to the inefficiency of the food department lacs of wheat bags were drowned in rain floods. They said the food department was given funds from the government to the tune of billions of rupees, yet the department failed utterly to save the stock of wheat.

They said due to the incompetency of the food department and its injudicious distribution of wheat, there appears crisis of wheat now and then and it supplies 7 to 8 percent of wheat to 90% of Chaki owners the Atta Chaki owners have to purchase wheat from the market. They made appeals to the government to take pity of people to withdraw the recent injudicious increase in the rate of wheat.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION