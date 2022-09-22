MIMS Announces Strategic Collaboration with Syneos Health Communications to Enhance Digitally-Enabled Solutions

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 17 June 2020 – In times of crisis, online businesses need to scale to survive. The most promising region in the world for business expansion is Asia.

Which online industries are booming right now? How do you expand into a fragmented region with cultural differences and complex payment behaviour? The experts will discuss these, and other topics at the FREE Gate2Asia webinar on July 2.

Topics that the speakers will cover include:

● Trends and patterns of consumer and payment behaviour after COVID-19.

● China, Vietnam, Thailand and many more — which Asian country to target and how.

● The step-by-step approach to developing your expansion strategy.

● Developing your payment scenario and choosing the right payment methods to target specific Asian countries.

● Case study: Cultural struggles and brand restructuring.

During the webinar, attendees will learn when is the best time to enter a particular market, what is the best strategy and how to choose the most effective tools to identify and address problems during business expansion.

The speakers:

● Audrey Ottevanger , Head of Asia Pacific at ECOMMPAY. With more than 17 years of experience, Audrey is a key talent in digital payments and brand marketing, helping eCommerce businesses develop and expand into the Asia region.

● Kelvin Phua: Global Head of Payment Networks at PPRO. Kelvin has implemented partnerships with PSPs to acquire and integrate new merchant business and worked directly on transformation and turn-around projects for enterprise customers.

● Anton Mezentsev: Global Business Development Manager, Softline e-commerce. Anton has helped launch new projects in Europe, Latin America, and Asia. Anton also boasts an extensive background in banking and payment industries.

The webinar will be live from 09:00 UTC on July 2nd 2020.

Hurry up to register for the free Gate2Asia webinar, the number of places is limited!

Sign up: https://ecommpay.com/gate2asia-webinar/