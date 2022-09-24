Bitkub Exchange and Bitkub Academy partner with TRON to develop Learning Airdops and host the NewTRON : Pitching Competition.
GENEVA, SWITZERLAND – Media OutReach – 24 September 2022 – Bitkub Online Co., Ltd. and Bitkub Labs Co., Ltd. has announced the marketing partnership with TRON, a leading global blockchain network behind the creation of the TRON (TRX) coin, to distribute learning airdrops in the pursuit of stimulating secure investments, while also announcing the opening of a business-pitching competition for participants in the ages of 18 – 22 to induce education amongst young investors.