PFA Starts Water Sampling Campaign

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has kicked off the water sampling campaign to ensure the provision of clean drinking water for people across Punjab.

PFA Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik said that the authority has collected a total of 1,016 samples of drinking water so far including 308 from government water filtration plants and 708 from others.

According to details, PFA enforcement teams collected 238 water samples from Lahore division, 283 samples from Faisalabad, 268 samples from Multan division, 67 samples from Sargodha, 56 samples from Rawalpindi and 54 from Gujranwala division.

He said that all samples have been sent to the PFA laboratory for analysis while the list of pass and fail brands would be shared with the public as per SOPs after coming the results. In view of the rains and floods, PFA prepared an emergency action plan for the supply of clean drinking water across the province, he added.

