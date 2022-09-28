PFA to upgrade food testing equipment

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) is all set to upgrade the gears of field teams and food laboratories to counter a deceptive maneuver of food business operators in the food industry.

This decision was taken in the meeting chaired by PFA Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik. In this regard, he reviewed the process of conducting the food testing through food testing kits including lactoscan, lactometer, refractometer and PFA milk testing kits at his office.

He said that the purpose of the upgradation of equipment is to detect the adulterated ingredients in the food on the spot in less time. He said that the food authority had examined 34,002 food samples in the Food Laboratory from Jan 2021 to September 2022.

Sharing the details, he said among 15,358 samples found up to the required standards, however, 18,644 samples remained failed to meet the food safety and quality standards.

PFA DG added that adulteration mafia have been adopting different tactics to get clearance of the adulterated milk and other food items during on the spot tests but PFA would ruin their unholy ambitions.

He further said that the latest and modern equipment would play a vital role to block the path of the adulteration mafia. The utmost priority is to equip food safety teams with modern gears as per the intentional standards, he added.

