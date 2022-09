Seth Goharullah, Ziauddin and Mahmood Rajput elected unopposed on HCCI new body

HYDERABAD: Seth Goharullah owner of Fateh Textile Mills was elected unopposed as president of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the term 2022-23 while Ziauddin and Mahmood Rajput were also elected unopposed senior vice president and vice president for 2022-23. No nomination papers were submitted against them. As such they were elected unopposed for next year 2022-23.

