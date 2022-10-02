Jessica Minh Anh partners with Hudson River Park transforming pier 34 into a runway

After hosting a sustainable sky-high ocean catwalk in the Mediterranean earlier this year, Jessica Minh Anh is back in New York City to transform Pier 34 into the world’s newest runway on October 19, 2022. The supermodel and renowned fashion show producer has partnered with Hudson River Park Trust to highlight the city’s sustainability initiatives alongside fashion.

J Autumn Fashion Show 2022 is the newest installment in Jessica’s iconic Fashion x Sustainability series; previous editions took place atop the Hoover Dam in the US, Gemasolar power plant in Spain, a Liquefied Natural Gas-powered cruise ship in Italy, and on the runway at JFK airport, where Jessica successfully promoted the globally sustainable supply chain of DHL Express.

Overlooking New York’s skyline, J Autumn Fashion Show 2022 will premiere a diverse collection of haute couture, ready-to-wear, swimwear, and accessories from four continents. The show will feature an audience of artists, designers, innovators, sustainability advocates, business and government leaders, and media from across the globe.

Highly-anticipated newcomers to Jessica Minh Anh’s iconic catwalk include America’s own BCBGMAXAZRIA and House of Khaddar by famous Indian actor and director Kamal Haasan. Returning names include Brazilian jewelry powerhouse Cristina Sabatini, Polish celebrity designer Teresa Rosati, Californian luxury swimwear brand Savage, and Malaysian Limkokwing University of Creative Technology. Adding diversity to the grand showcase, Jessica has also invited Ukrainian designer Oksana Mukha, Lebanese representative Viviane Debbas, Vietnamese footwear brand XT, and Irish designer Claire Garvey, who are all set to impress with a signature collection.

During the preparation, Jessica Minh Anh visited Pier 26, Pier 34, and the Wetlab on Pier 40 with leaders from the Hudson River Park Trust to learn about the park’s environmental education and habitat restoration programs for native populations of seahorses, crabs, and oysters.

“It is essential to partner with organizations that care about the health of our planet. Hudson River Park Trust and I share a commitment to improve our environment and to educate the next generation on the importance of sustainability. I cannot wait to celebrate culture, fashion, and sustainability in the city that holds my heart!” said Jessica Minh Anh.

Jessica’s first show in New York City was on the 63rd floor of One World Trade Center – where the iconic image of her wrapped in an American Flag dress heralded the reopening of the building and became a symbol of the resiliency, ingenuity and cultural supremacy of New York City. It will be a full circle moment with One World Trade Center featured as the show’s backdrop this October 2022.

“Sharing our environmental education efforts with as wide an audience as possible is key to building a more sustainable, connected future. Jessica Minh Anh has succeeded in combining messaging about sustainability with fashion at parks and other iconic locations all over the world. We’re looking forward to the debut of her J Autumn Fashion Show at Pier 34 and the opportunity it provides for us to expand our own environmental education footprint” said Robert Atterbury, Executive Vice President Park Relationships & Programs, Hudson River Park Trust.

