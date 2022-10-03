Forex Forest Wins “Best Forex EA – Global 2022 Award” at Global Forex Awards

The only I&T enterprise in Hong Kong being awarded for three consecutive years and recognized for excellence

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 3 October 2022 –With perseverance and innovative spirit, Hong Kong I&T company Forex Forest is committed to creating a world-class trading process. Forex Forest won the Global Best Forex EA Award for three consecutive years*, acknowledging the company’s outstanding performance in this regard. Founder Wayne Ng also became the only Hong Kong person to win the award.In the past, AI trading programs and quantitative trading technologies were primarily developed in Europe and US, Asia’s AI trading programs by Hong Kong companies had never been shortlisted for any awards. Today, Hong Kong has taken a big step forward in financial technology, mainly because there is a Hong Kong I&T company persistently putting efforts behind and finally breaking through among many European and US companies.AI big data has become a new trend in many industries, Forex Forest is the only developer in Hong Kong to develop its proprietary AI automatic trading program (Expert Advisor), through the AI program for big data analysis of bulk trading such as foreign exchange currency trends, AI algorithms will base on the data to generate the best trading model, carrying out investment and trading automatically for the investors in the financial market.By 2022, Forex Forest has already won the Best Forex EA – Global Award for three consecutive years. Wayne Ng, the Founder of Forex Forest, was unable to attend the previous Award Ceremonies in Europe due to the pandemic. This year Wayne could eventually visit Cyprus to attend the Award Ceremony and receive the award in person. Wayne is also the first and the only winner from Hong Kong to win the world-class EA Award for Algorithmic Trading.The Founder of Forex Forest Wayne Ng became the only Asian face among the many winners at the 2022 Global Forex Awards last month. Wayne said: “Algorithmic trading will be the hottest fintech tool in the future. To be the first representative from Hong Kong to win the worldwide global fintech award is definitely an affirmation of our company’s courage to innovation and persistence in developing the highest quality trading program. We want the world to know that Hong Kong people can be number one in the world!”Hashtag: #ForexForest #AlgoTrading #AlgoTrade #PythonTrading #ExpertAdvisor #MT4 #Multicharts #WayneSir

About Forex Forest

Forex Forest since founded by Wayne Ng has become Hong Kong’s Top 1 enterprise in Forex automated trading system and has won numerous awards in recent years. Forex Forest becomes the only enterprise in Hong Kong winning both the “Outstanding AI Program Trading Education Award” and the “Outstanding AI Program Trading Strategy Development Enterprise Award”. The company dedicates to promote and educate Algorithmic Trading which can be applied to the global foreign exchange market. The learning content includes programmed trading strategies, backtesting skills, installation and operation of the international trading platform MT4, Python, Algo-trading teaching, Expert Advisor (EA indicators), etc. Forex Forest also offers the award-winning trading program developed for students to use and learn directly, providing foreign exchange novice traders with a high potential investment tool and trading market, so that the public can invest in the global market trends and prepare for the future shift.



