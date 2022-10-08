TRON Founder Justin Sun and Stablecoin USDD Appear in Financial District, San Francisco
GENEVA, SWITZERLAND – Media OutReach – 8 October 2022 – Recently, a billboard featuring Justin Sun, the founder of TRON, and TRON’s stablecoin USDD appeared in the Financial District of San Francisco, CA, to promote the blockchain industry to one of the world’s finance strongholds. Analysts believe that Sun was trying to send a positive signal to blockchain practitioners during the crypto winter to boost their confidence.