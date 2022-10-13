Microsoft introduces new Surface devices that take the Windows PC into the next era of computing

Pre-orders for new Surface products and accessories start 13 October 2022

Surface Laptop 5 on 25 October

Surface Pro 9 on 17 November

Surface Studio 2+ on 15 December

Models

Surface for Business

Surface for Consumer

Surface for Student

(Windows 10 Pro)

(Windows 11 Pro)

(Windows 11 Home)

(Windows 11 Home)











Surface Laptop 5









13.5″ display

Intel® 12th Gen Evo™ Core i5, 8GB, 256GB SSD

$1,778

$1,728

$1,588

$1,429

Intel® 12th Gen Evo™ Core i5, 8GB, 512GB SSD

$2,208

$2,158

—

—

Intel® 12th Gen Evo™ Core i5, 16GB, 256GB SSD

$2,358

$2,308

—

—

Intel® 12th Gen Evo™ Core i5, 16GB, 512GB SSD

$2,528

$2,478

$2,338

$2,104

Intel® 12th Gen Evo™ Core i7, 16GB, 256GB SSD

$2,658

$2,608

—

—

Intel® 12th Gen Evo™ Core i7, 16GB, 512GB SSD

$2,828

$2,778

$2638

$2,374

Intel® 12th Gen Evo™ Core i7, 32GB, 512GB SSD

$3,418

$3,368

—

—

Intel® 12th Gen Evo™ Core i7, 32GB, 1TB SSD

$3,718

$3,668

—

—

15″ display









Intel® 12th Gen Evo™ Core i7, 8GB, 256GB SSD

$2,228

$2,178

$2,038

$1,834

Intel® 12th Gen Evo™ Core i7, 8GB, 512GB SSD

$2,518

$2,468

—

—

Intel® 12th Gen Evo™ Core i7, 16GB, 256GB SSD

$2,798

$2,748

—

—

Intel® 12th Gen Evo™ Core i7, 16GB, 512GB SSD

$2,978

$2,928

$2,788

$2,509

Intel® 12th Gen Evo™ Core i7, 32GB, 1TB SSD

$3,878

$3,828

$3,688

$3,319





















Surface Pro 9









Intel® 12th Gen Core i5, 8GB, 128GB SSD

$1,778

$1,728

$1,588

$1,429

Intel® 12th Gen Evo™ Core i5, 8GB, 256GB SSD

$1,928

$1,878

$1,738

$1,564

Intel® 12th Gen Evo™ Core i5, 8GB, 512GB SSD

$2,378

$2,328

—

—

Intel® 12th Gen Evo™ Core i5, 16GB, 256GB SSD

$2,378

$2,328

$2,188

$1,969

Intel® 12th Gen Evo™ Core i7, 16GB, 256GB SSD

$2,678

$2,628

$2,488

$2,239

Intel® 12th Gen Evo™ Core i7, 16GB, 512GB SSD

$3,128

$3,078

$2,938

$2,644

Intel® 12th Gen Evo™ Core i7, 16GB, 1TB SSD

$3,578

$3,528

—

—

Intel® 12th Gen Evo™ Core i7, 32GB, 1TB SSD

$4,178

$4,128

$3,988

$3,589











Microsoft SQ® 3 powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon, 8GB, 128GB SSD, 5G

$2,278

$2,228

$2,088

$1,879

Microsoft SQ® 3 powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon, 8GB, 256GB SSD, 5G

$2,418

$2,368

—

—

Microsoft SQ® 3 powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon, 16GB, 256GB SSD, 5G

$2,698

$2,648

—

—

Microsoft SQ® 3 powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon, 16GB, 512GB SSD, 5G

$3,148

$3,098

—

—





















Surface Studio 2+









Intel® 11th Gen Core i7, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, 32GB, 1TB SSD

$7,038

$6,988

$6,848

—

Intel® 11th Gen Core i7, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, 32GB, 1TB SSD Bundle (with Surface Mouse & Surface Keyboard)

$7,338

$7,288

$7,148

—





[1] Surface Pro 9 with 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors and storage of 256GB and above are built on the Intel® Evo™ platform



[2] 5G not available in all areas; compatibility and performance depends on carrier network, plan and other factors. See carrier for details and pricing.



[3] Battery life varies significantly based on usage, network and feature configuration, signal strength, settings and other factors. See https://aka.ms/SurfaceBatteryPerformance for details.



[4] Battery life varies significantly based on usage, network and feature configuration, signal strength, settings and other factors. See https://aka.ms/SurfaceBatteryPerformance for details.



[5] Colors available on selected models only. Available colors, sizes, finishes, and processors may vary by store, market, and configuration.



[6] Battery life varies significantly based on usage, network and feature configuration, signal strength, settings and other factors. See https://aka.ms/SurfaceBatteryPerformance for details.



[7] Requires Dolby Atmos® encoded content and audio.





SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 13 October 2022 – Microsoft today commences pre-orders for new Surface products, including the Surface Pro 9 and the Surface Laptop 5 through its commercial authorized resellers, authorized retailers and Microsoft Store Consumers who pre-order a Surface Pro 9 from now till 16 November will receive a complimentary Surface Pro Signature Keyboard (worth SG$268). Those who pre-order a Surface Laptop 5, from now till 24October, will receive a complimentary Microsoft USB-C® Travel Hub (worth SG$150). All consumer pre-orders will also include a 1-month free subscription for Microsoft 365 and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.Commercial customers who pre-order a Surface Pro 9 from now till 16 November will receive a complimentary Surface Pro Signature Keyboard (worth SG$268). Those who pre-order a Surface Laptop 5, from now till 24 October will receive complimentary 4-year Microsoft Extended Hardware Service warranty with their order.Microsoft also shared its vision for the next era of the Windows PC, where the PC and the cloud intersect, and tap into innovative AI technology to unlock new experiences. By bringing the best of Microsoft together on a single device, users are empowered to participate, be seen, heard, and express their creativity.“We are pleased to bring the new Surface devices to Singapore, expanding our portfolio for Windows 11. For the past ten years, Surface has challenged the convention of the PC through innovative form factors and new interaction models that transformed what the industry expects from a laptop, desktop, tablet, and mobile productivity device. More importantly, Surface and Windows helped remove barriers, empowering each of us to connect, create, work, learn, and play in ways that are new and natural. With Windows 11, new Surface products, apps and experiences, today we take the next step on our journey.” said Shyamol Bansal, Business Group Lead for Surface, Microsoft Singapore.A decade ago, Microsoft merged the benefits of a powerful laptop, versatile tablet, and ink-ready studio and today, Surface Pro 9 raises the bar again.The device features the iconic built-in kickstand and a stunning, edge-to-edge 13″ PixelSense display, with up to 120Hz refresh rate and a wide range of colors. Underneath the display is an HD camera, Omnisonic speakers, directional microphones, and Microsoft’s custom G6 chip that takes inking to the next level with tactile signals. Combined with the new Ink Focus in Microsoft OneNote, or the new GoodNotes app for Windows 11, digital ink on the screen feels like writing with pen and paper.Surface Pro 9 offers a choice of processors – 12th Gen Intel® Core processor built on the Intel® Evo™ platform [1] with Thunderbolt™ 4, or Microsoft SQ®3 powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon with 5G connectivity [2] . In either case, users will be getting the same iconic Surface Pro form, great performance, all-day battery life [3] , and Secured-core capabilities.The Intel® Core processor offers incredible power and performance. Built on the Intel® Evo™ platform, it’s ready for real-world multi-tasking, full desktop productivity, and intense workloads – with up to 50% more performance than Surface Pro 8. Thunderbolt™ 4 enables rapid data transfer, docking to multiple 4K displays, or supporting an eGPU set-up.The Microsoft SQ®3 processor provides fast 5G connectivity, and up to 19 hours of battery life [4] . It unlocks new AI features made possible through an entirely new Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that transforms how users connect with people in their life. Capable of more than 15 trillion calculations per second, the NPU in Surface Pro 9 drives new experiences with Windows Studio effects.Starting at SG$1,429, Surface Pro 9 is crafted with high-grade aluminum casing in a new set of beautiful, anodized colors [5] and provides options of personalization with its Signature Keyboard.From the effortless opening and fast log-in with Windows Hello, to the touchscreen, precision touchpad, and perfect typing experience, Surface Laptop 5 offers the craftsmanship, comfort, and capabilities to jump in and produce your best work.Surface Laptop 5 is sleek and elegant, providing all-day battery life [6] and now features Thunderbolt™ 4. Powered by the latest Intel® Evo™ platform, Surface Laptop 5 is over 50% more powerful than its predecessor.Surface Laptop 5’s signature 3:2 PixelSense display comes in 13.5″ or 15″ options, each with Dolby Vision IQ, providing users with the best possible picture, vivid colors and sharp contrast in any lighting conditions. The speakers are perfectly tuned and offer Dolby Atmos 3D spatial processing [7] , to fully immerse users in their content. The front-facing HD camera and Studio Microphones capture in true-to-life fashion, even adjusting camera exposure in any lighting environment.Starting at SG$1,429, Surface Laptop 5 comes with new capabilities enabling customers to enjoy a fully immersive content experience and do it all on their terms.ln October 2016 Microsoft unveiled the first Surface Studio. It was unlike anything else, and instantly captured people’s imaginations. As work environments have evolved in recent years, there continues to be strong demand for the ultimate creative canvas.To meet demand for its elegant, powerful, and versatile product, Microsoft has unveiled Surface Studio 2+ and rearchitected the Surface Studio processing engine utilizing an updated Intel Core H-35 processor, with up to 50% faster CPU performance. Microsoft has also designed NVIDIA Ge Force RTX 3060 discrete graphics to double the graphics performance, achieving the most realistic ray-traced graphics when crafting 3D design or render models.Starting at SG$6,848, Surface Studio 2+sports enhanced and modernized display, cameras, Studio Mics, and ports, while also meeting Secured-core PC standards for handling the most sensitive data. Together with the new Microsoft Designer app and digital pen, this elegant, powerful, and versatile device makes it even easier to enhance productivity and unleash creativity.Microsoft Designer is a new graphic design app in Microsoft 365. It’s powered by best-in-class AI, including DALL∙E 2, and it’s engineered to bring creative visions to life. Designer helps users create from their own content or ideas and makes it easy to design social media posts, invitations, and much more, fast.The integration of Microsoft AI and DALL∙E 2 in its Microsoft Designer app is an example of AI assistance blurring the lines between the platform, the device, and the cloud all so users can express themselves even better. Saving time and improving creative outcomes, regardless of level of expertise. Microsoft will soon be bringing these Microsoft Creator tools – Including DALL∙E 2 integration – into Bing and Edge with Image Creator allowing users to use their words, not just to search, but to create.For a seamless experience with Surface, customers can now access convenient support services at the Microsoft Concierge counter that is located exclusively at Harvey Norman Millenia Walk. Concierge staff onsite will be able to assist with Windows-related software queries. This includes troubleshooting or upgrading your device to the new Windows 11, helping with device set-ups or providing guidance on how to use Microsoft software products.The new Surface devices are available for pre-orders starting 13 October via commercial authorized resellers AsiaPac Distribution JK Technology and UIC Asian Computer Services Authorized retailers include Best Denki Microsoft authorized stores on Lazada and Shopee and Microsoft Store General availability for the new Surface devices in Singapore as follows:Hashtag: #Microsoft

